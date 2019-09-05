Welp, seems Bernie Sanders had a big night at CNN’s #ClimateTownHall … and not in a good way.

Suppose we should give him a few brownie points for being honest about abortion and climate change but still.

Sounds like some other evil, genocidal maniac who was obsessed with population control.

It’s right on the tip of our tongue …

In a surprise move, last night Bernie announced Thanos as his running mate https://t.co/OKaRO0zRkp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2019

THERE it is.

Shew, thanks Ted!

And HA HA HA HA …

Troll level: Supreme Master Jedihttps://t.co/T2BEwMhwxW — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 5, 2019

I'm stunned

If only Iron Man was alive in this universe — Follow!TruthHunterMan (@SanMiguelNews) September 5, 2019

Cue Rob Pearlman freak out in 3… 2… 1… — Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) September 5, 2019

Who?

They're not even disguising it anymore…pure lunacy — Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) September 5, 2019

Nope.

Good grief…the more the Democrat candidates talk, the more psychotic they sound!! — Royal Blue Smiles (@royalbluesmiles) September 5, 2019

True story.

WE KNEW IT.

He's a socialist who has praised communist regimes that murdered millions. Is it really that big of a surprise? — Katiki (@katikianon) September 5, 2019

Fair point.

