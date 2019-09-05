Welp, seems Bernie Sanders had a big night at CNN’s #ClimateTownHall … and not in a good way.
Suppose we should give him a few brownie points for being honest about abortion and climate change but still.
Sweet lord. Bernie flirts with population control. https://t.co/ecZznxiu5F pic.twitter.com/tquRgkKji4
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) September 5, 2019
Sounds like some other evil, genocidal maniac who was obsessed with population control.
It’s right on the tip of our tongue …
In a surprise move, last night Bernie announced Thanos as his running mate https://t.co/OKaRO0zRkp
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 5, 2019
THERE it is.
Shew, thanks Ted!
And HA HA HA HA …
Troll level: Supreme Master Jedihttps://t.co/T2BEwMhwxW
— BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) September 5, 2019
I'm stunned
If only Iron Man was alive in this universe
— Follow!TruthHunterMan (@SanMiguelNews) September 5, 2019
Cue Rob Pearlman freak out in 3… 2… 1…
— Mike Benedict (@mikeyb3102) September 5, 2019
Who?
They're not even disguising it anymore…pure lunacy
— Russ Dumas – Patriot (@RussDumas) September 5, 2019
Nope.
Good grief…the more the Democrat candidates talk, the more psychotic they sound!!
— Royal Blue Smiles (@royalbluesmiles) September 5, 2019
True story.
@SonnyBunch pic.twitter.com/5gTmEOXxv3
— Will J. (@Will_Johnson15) September 5, 2019
WE KNEW IT.
He's a socialist who has praised communist regimes that murdered millions. Is it really that big of a surprise?
— Katiki (@katikianon) September 5, 2019
Fair point.
