Every once in a while a video comes along that you didn’t know you needed to see but once you see it you realize you SO needed to see it. This video of Bernie Sanders trying to punch a punching bag is just such a video …
Taking just one more swing at "real" socialismpic.twitter.com/UqheAjfOD3
— Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) August 27, 2019
Can’t.
Breathe.
From.
Laughing.
When it swings back and almost takes him out? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
And the way the guy with the camera reacts? *chef’s kiss*
Priceless.
— Joe the Dissident (@joethepatriotic) August 27, 2019
Is this a joke or what?
— Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 27, 2019
His whole campaign is, Chuck.
This may be the most pathetic thing I've ever seen.
— The Last Gentleman (@Gropher_Tump) August 27, 2019
Stallone Eat "Yer Heart Out!!" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
— Snake Plushkitten: Escape from Twytter (@justplncate) August 27, 2019
Eye of the tiger, man.
— Ramco Mulch Solution (@RamcoMulch) August 27, 2019
— Capnblackfish (@capnblackfish) August 27, 2019
IN THE FACE.
Only Bernie can knock himself out
— buggz54 (@raywest54) August 27, 2019
That’s some funny Sh%#
— RichardsonForCongress (@VoteRepMark2020) August 27, 2019
True story.
