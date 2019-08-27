Every once in a while a video comes along that you didn’t know you needed to see but once you see it you realize you SO needed to see it. This video of Bernie Sanders trying to punch a punching bag is just such a video …

Taking just one more swing at "real" socialismpic.twitter.com/UqheAjfOD3 — Young Americans Against Socialism (@YAAS_America) August 27, 2019

Can’t.

Breathe.

From.

Laughing.

When it swings back and almost takes him out? HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

And the way the guy with the camera reacts? *chef’s kiss*

Priceless.

Is this a joke or what? — Chuck Woolery (@chuckwoolery) August 27, 2019

His whole campaign is, Chuck.

This may be the most pathetic thing I've ever seen. — The Last Gentleman (@Gropher_Tump) August 27, 2019

Stallone Eat "Yer Heart Out!!" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Snake Plushkitten: Escape from Twytter (@justplncate) August 27, 2019

Eye of the tiger, man.

IN THE FACE.

Only Bernie can knock himself out — buggz54 (@raywest54) August 27, 2019

That’s some funny Sh%# — RichardsonForCongress (@VoteRepMark2020) August 27, 2019

True story.

