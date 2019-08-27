People on the Left and the Right (but mainly the Left) have been losing their ever-loving minds over Dave Chappelle’s latest standup. Apparently, in 2019 there is a list of approved topics and people comedians are allowed to talk about, pick on, or defend and since Dave ignored that list whiners are whining.

Bridget Phetasy wrote a pretty powerful thread telling these scolds to stifle … it’s definitely worth a read:

People in my mentions saying Dave Chappelle shouldn't be shaming victims and how damaging it is to sexual assault survivors–I was raped and I laughed. We all process pain differently. Laughing in the face of it has saved me. You don't get to decide what I can or can't handle. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 27, 2019

But they know better and stuff, duh.

In fact, being "triggered" is what has helped me heal. Every time it came up–I had to face some part of it I wasn't looking at, or I had to develop a new coping mechanism, or process a feeling I had buried. Putting me in bubblewrap would have kept me stuck forever in victimhood. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 27, 2019

Bingo. Hiding from it doesn’t make it go away.

Bridget is one smart cookie.

When my buttons are pushed I have learned to get curious and take ownership of them. What is that? Why am I reacting this way? What's buried in me that I need to look at? These are the gifts of being offended. We get to take full responsibility for our emotional state. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 27, 2019

This. ^

A lot of bad things happened to me in my life that I had no control over. What I do have control over is how I respond to those events and much I allow those events to control my life and my attitude moving forward. No one else gets to decide. That's on me. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 27, 2019

Huzzah.

Sorry to get all serious. I'll return to my regularly scheduled programming of being ridiculous now. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) August 27, 2019

Sometimes Twitter needs a little more serious, the good kind.

We really need to let comedians be comedians.

Distorting reality in unexpected and even shocking ways is the root of most humor. If you don't like someone's comedy, don't listen to it. Don't insist that nobody can listen to it. — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) August 27, 2019

👏👏👏👏 — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) August 27, 2019

When I was going through my cancer testing/treatment. My jokes were for ME! It helped ME. My best of friends got them and laughed but so many other people were, well, shocked — Kevin Watson (@kdwatson58) August 27, 2019

There are some seriously strong people on this thread.

A few years ago when I still was somewhat suicidal I made a lot of suicide jokes and they did help me with work through it — Vareck The Sarcastic Jew (@BornGerman) August 27, 2019

I have been raped and sexually assaulted on multiple occasions. I refuse to let someone tell me I can’t joke about my experiences or the topic. — PONY (@PONY_Official) August 27, 2019

If you listen to what most comedians say when asked why they do comedy- it is because it has helped them face the negativity in their life or in the lives of others. Making light of the most horrific things can help us to cope. Laughter IS the best medicine. — Amy Noelle (@NoelleTMD) August 27, 2019

Amen.

Editor’s note: Dave Chappelle’s last name was initially misspelled in the headline and body of this post. We’ve fixed the mistake and apologize for the error.

Related:

‘You are NOT a journalist’: Baltimore Repub Kimberly Klacik just thoroughly and completely NUKED Brian Stelter

‘We hate you people’: Now THIS vile woman harassing another woman in a parking lot actually IS racist and wow (watch)

‘Don’t forget to vote!’ Sean Spicier tweets about ‘being on #DWTS’ plus a zinger on climate change and Lefties JUST CAN’T deal