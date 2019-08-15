Justin Amash, you know, the guy who ditched the Republican party, thought it was a good idea to lecture the masses on unity over what happened with Israel and representatives Omar and Tlaib.

Israel should stand up to President Trump and allow our colleagues to visit. Nobody has to agree with their opinions, but it will inevitably harm U.S.-Israel relations if members of Congress are banned from the country. We must find ways to come together; there’s enough division. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) August 15, 2019

Not to mention a real libertarian would respect another country’s right to make a decision such as this.

Revealing your true colors aren’t you Justin? I thought you were a Liberty believer. Doesn’t Israel have the sovereign right as a sovereign nation to decide who is and isn’t granted access to their country?? — RosyRed VA Belle (@kt1varose629) August 15, 2019

Yes, yes they do.

And we’re willing to but Justin knows that but hey, anything to dunk on Trump, right?

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel dropped him.

Hard.

Come together? 398 Rs+Ds came together to condemn a boycott of Israel, you voted present. 424 Rs+Ds came together to condemn anti-Semitism, you voted present. 395 Rs+Ds came together for Iron Dome funding, you voted no. Spare us the lecture on unity.https://t.co/moznM1c3M4 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) August 15, 2019

Yeah, that doesn’t sound like Justin ‘uniting’ a whole lot to us, especially when it comes to Israel.

Something like that.

The details of Tlaib and Omar's visit are vague. The first sponsor dropped out. No other members of Congress are named as going. I suspect this trip was planned simply to bait Israel. If they had wanted to visit, they could have gone with the delegation last week — NH (@NomadHominem) August 15, 2019

Possible.

Justin Amash has more integrity in his pinky finger than your entire party has combined. — Andrew Yangs Missing Tie (@AndrewYangsTie) August 15, 2019

Gotta love how much the Left pretends they didn’t use to hate this guy.

Israel makes the sensible decision to NOT allow ppl who hate them, to come visit. If someone wanted to burn my hse down, i wud not invite them in either 👎 — Debi Hough (@hough_debi) August 15, 2019

This is not rocket science.

