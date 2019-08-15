You know, we almost forgot Mother Jones is still a ‘thing’. It’s been so long since we actually came across any of their tweets or stories that actually made an impact on us and sadly this nonsense about Trump being a conspiracy theorist in chief isn’t really any different.

How Trump became our conspiracy theorist in chief https://t.co/gbdjHcuSy4 — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) August 15, 2019

From Mother Jones (yeah, yeah, we know – wait for it):

From the day he kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign, an air of paranoia has infused almost everything Trump has said or done. He demanded a border wall on the grounds that Mexico was sending killers and rapists into the country, boosting his claims with an Infowars video he’d seen on the Drudge Report. He promised to “bomb the shit out of” ISIS, while insinuating that the current commander in chief harbored sympathies for the terrorist group (“There’s something going on”). After Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in his sleep, Trump fanned theories of an assassination.

Holy CRAP that’s dumb.

Sorry.

But see? It’s a hot pile of stupid and we would’ve ignored it if Sharyl Attkisson hadn’t zinged them with a pretty damn good zinger:

Yes! Like that time he claimed a vast conspiracy whereby the U.S. president was secretly an agent working for Russia President Putin and… er, wait a minute… never mind. https://t.co/5xxotQEUU7 — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) August 15, 2019

Oh YEAH, like just like that!

Never mind.

Heh.

Yup. Sharyl nailed it. Again.

its as if mueller **POOF** never existed — Federal Spy Guy (@FederalSpyGuy) August 15, 2019

Who?

Or the time he made the ridiculous claim that the federal government had wiretapped his campaign. I specifically remember news media outlets scoffing at the idea. — Mark Augustine (@MarkAugustine60) August 15, 2019

Ahem.

You cannot shame or embarrass the apoplectic leftist Dem-o-brats with facts…let alone mild sarcasm based on facts…almost unbelievable the coastal meatheads careen from lie to lie and lack any desire to percolate the truth — Michael⚖ (@Michael4Tune) August 15, 2019

We just included this for the ‘Dem-o-brat’ thing … that is rad.

The Democrats and their proxies in the media have gone off the deep end. Their delusional group think has destroyed any credibility with reasonable Americans. This schtick only moves the needle with most ardent leftists. — Charlton (@charlton_ar) August 15, 2019

You're spot on Sharyl but the problem with you is you use actual facts when discussing current events. So that'll never work with emotional leftists. — Glenn Smith (@Joesh1044) August 15, 2019

Mother Jones accuses Sharyl of being a Russian agent in 3 … 2 … 1

Related:

‘Almost a parody.’ Politifact better WATCH IT because Brit Hume just came to chew gum and kick butt and he’s OUTTA gum

Well well well, ya’ DON’T say! Metadata in Hillary Clinton’s emails contained a VERY interesting Gmail address

‘One of the most manipulative tactics’: AOC takes a cheap shot in a subtweet at Ben Shapiro then RUNS when confronted