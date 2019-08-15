You know, we almost forgot Mother Jones is still a ‘thing’. It’s been so long since we actually came across any of their tweets or stories that actually made an impact on us and sadly this nonsense about Trump being a conspiracy theorist in chief isn’t really any different.

From Mother Jones (yeah, yeah, we know – wait for it):

From the day he kicked off his 2016 presidential campaign, an air of paranoia has infused almost everything Trump has said or done. He demanded a border wall on the grounds that Mexico was sending killers and rapists into the country, boosting his claims with an Infowars video he’d seen on the Drudge Report. He promised to “bomb the shit out of” ISIS, while insinuating that the current commander in chief harbored sympathies for the terrorist group (“There’s something going on”). After Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died in his sleep, Trump fanned theories of an assassination.

Holy CRAP that’s dumb.

Sorry.

But see? It’s a hot pile of stupid and we would’ve ignored it if Sharyl Attkisson hadn’t zinged them with a pretty damn good zinger:

Oh YEAH, like just like that!

Never mind.

Heh.

Yup. Sharyl nailed it. Again.

Who?

Ahem.

We just included this for the ‘Dem-o-brat’ thing … that is rad.

Mother Jones accuses Sharyl of being a Russian agent in 3 … 2 … 1

