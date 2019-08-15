Don’t you just love it when sites like Snopes and Politifact pretend they’re not grossly biased but anyone with half a brain can see they are? Take for example the way Politifact tripped all over itself to circle the wagons around Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren for lying about Michael Brown being murdered by a cop.

Brit Hume just DROPPED them (and considering how bad his stay at the Baltimore Embassy Suites was, we’re shocked he was even this polite):

In which @Politifact twists itself in knots so as not to acknowledge the obvious falsity of Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris’s claim that Michael Brown was “murdered” in Ferguson, Mo. It’s almost a parody. https://t.co/TyEf9Lrf92 — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

Twists themselves into knots.

Perfect.

From Politifact:

Under Missouri law, first-degree murder is defined as “knowingly caus(ing) the death of another person after deliberation upon the matter.” Second-degree murder is defined as “knowingly caus(ing) the death of another person or, with the purpose of causing serious physical injury to another person, causes the death of another person.” But things aren’t so simple when a law enforcement officer causes the death of another person. When that happens, another Missouri law defines how the law applies to law enforcement officers’ actions in the line of duty. Specifically, it says, “In effecting an arrest or in preventing an escape from custody, a law enforcement officer is justified in using deadly force … when the officer reasonably believes that such use of deadly force is immediately necessary to effect the arrest or prevent an escape from custody and also reasonably believes that the person to be arrested … is attempting to escape by use of a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.”

Oh FFS.

He went on …

In case you think this is all just an argument over legal terms, note this from the Obama Justice Department’s report on the Brown shooting: “there is no credible evidence that Wilson willfully shot Brown as he was attempting to surrender or was otherwise not posing a threat.” — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 14, 2019

Well duh, it depends on what the meaning of the word is, is.

Or something.

Must be nice to be a Democrat knowing you can say really stupid crap and supposedly unbiased sites like Politifact will still cover for you.

Jeryl Bier did some side-by-sides to show how Politifact covered another ‘murder’ claim:

I have helpfully combined two @PolitiFact fact checks below. Enjoy. https://t.co/cqCPSdr2BI — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) August 15, 2019

It’s only a lie when Trump says it … or something.

A reputable fact checkers assured me that they aren't biased. — Teflon Gone (@TeflonGone) August 15, 2019

HA!

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

