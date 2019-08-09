Dangit, this editor is trying really hard not to like Andrew Yang … but this is awesome.

The last time I spoke at the Wing Ding the final speaker was Michael Avenatti. Times have changed thankfully. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 8, 2019

And yes, the thin-skinned attorney was front and center to pretend he’s all big and bad. Dude must search his name on Twitter because Yang did not tag him.

They haven’t changed that much – you still have no shot at the nomination. None. And let me remind you the reception my remarks received:https://t.co/OWTO2E51U6 — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) August 8, 2019

About once a week this editor has to pinch herself to make sure this is real life.

And you know what? IT IS.

HOO BOY.

Yang responded:

I was in the room Michael. You have bigger problems than fond memories of your pretend run. Good luck with them. — Andrew Yang (@AndrewYang) August 8, 2019

Oof.

And ya’ know, these sorts of zingers couldn’t happen to a nicer more deserving fella.

If you get a phone call from a federal prison facility in the next week or so, you’ll know who it is. — Anticitizen (@amai_zo) August 8, 2019

Oof again.

Should I take the time to Google who this Avenatti guy is? 😆 — gottahavfaith07 (@gottahavfaith07) August 8, 2019

Nah.

Let. Them. Fight.

