Keep in mind, the Left has been raging at Trump to condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy all weekend. And when he actually does what they want him to do what do they focus on instead?

Are you freakin’ kidding us?

Fine, he messed up. He said the wrong city.

OMG ALERT THE MEDIA.

*oh wait*

Obama had several.

So did W.

Heck, we’re surprised Bernie knows which country he’s in half the time.

But you know, they need to focus on Trump being ‘bad’ so they’ll ignore that he condemned the El Paso shooting and all the things they wanted him to condemn and focus on his saying Toledo so they can prove he doesn’t really care. Which is ironic when you consider how badly the Left has been trying to ignore Dayton since it was discovered the gunman was a huge Warren supporter.

Trending

But that’s Joe!

And in case you really did want to see Trump’s comments on racism, bigotry, and white supremacy …

But notice the media isn’t really covering this part.

Gosh, wonder why that is?

Related:

DUDE, whatever: Jake Tapper dragged for ‘calling out’ Repubs who declined being served up for gun control on State of the Union

‘You know WHO you are’: Andy Ngo’s OH shooter thread illustrates how DANGEROUS Leftist rhetoric is and DAMN

‘Always going for the instant HIGH’: Thread detailing how Dems have (once again) overplayed their gun-grabber hand is EPIC

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DaytonEl PasomediaracismToledoTrump