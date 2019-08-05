Keep in mind, the Left has been raging at Trump to condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy all weekend. And when he actually does what they want him to do what do they focus on instead?

President Trump mistakenly refers to Toledo, Ohio, instead of Dayton, Ohio, in remarks about last weekend's mass shootings https://t.co/sZSr7MUWHR pic.twitter.com/SjyZ3OCU98 — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 5, 2019

Are you freakin’ kidding us?

Fine, he messed up. He said the wrong city.

OMG ALERT THE MEDIA.

*oh wait*

Obama had several.

So did W.

Heck, we’re surprised Bernie knows which country he’s in half the time.

But you know, they need to focus on Trump being ‘bad’ so they’ll ignore that he condemned the El Paso shooting and all the things they wanted him to condemn and focus on his saying Toledo so they can prove he doesn’t really care. Which is ironic when you consider how badly the Left has been trying to ignore Dayton since it was discovered the gunman was a huge Warren supporter.

When Joe Biden misspoke the other day, offering sympathy for the ‘tragic events in Houston and in Michigan instead of El Paso and Dayton did you report that also? — Eddie (@JN31621) August 5, 2019

But that’s Joe!

Joe Biden screwed up the locations of the shootings, too. It didn't trend. Stop with the nonsense. We need to unify, not to divide over absolute stupidity. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 5, 2019

Yawn. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) August 5, 2019

Thanks for always reporting what's truly important, CBS. — Virginia Plain (@GinnyPlain) August 5, 2019

He made a mistake-so what! There are much more important issues regarding Dayton. — ☀️Patricia Melton 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@meltonp) August 5, 2019

Gasp. Hang him. Wait. What did Biden say? Ohhhhh — Nate (@theonetheonlyn8) August 5, 2019

And in case you really did want to see Trump’s comments on racism, bigotry, and white supremacy …

Trump says El Paso monster's manifesto was "consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, & white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart & devours the soul" pic.twitter.com/kOCElOlEch — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 5, 2019

But notice the media isn’t really covering this part.

Gosh, wonder why that is?

