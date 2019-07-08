Maxine Waters has been screeching to impeach Trump for months (years) now, so we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised about what she thinks is impeachment-worthy but well … this is nutty, even for her.

Remember Trump’s criticism of Obama golfing? The cost of Trump’s golfing is now $108M. Big spender Trump, disregarding the national debt only adds to his dishonesty. Trump should have been impeached a long time ago. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 8, 2019

Soooo, she wants Trump impeached for golfing? Disregarding the national debt? If those things alone are worth impeaching a president Obama should have been impeached several times over.

Heh.

He still hasn’t taken a $30M Hawaiian vacation yet Max. Disregarding national debt is dishonest? Who escapes that statement Max? Trump hasn’t weaponized the US Intel community yet, how much did that cost Max? — Brian Dreyer (@Bwdreyer) July 8, 2019

Hey now, we’re not supposed to question when Democrats waste our money.

Since when have you ever cared about the deficit? I haven't seen a Dim in over 15 years say we're spending too much. I'm also reminded when Obama ran up over $1T/yr deficits and you weren't yelling about that either! pic.twitter.com/9YCVvmefMR — TexasDamnit (@TexasDamnit) July 8, 2019

Well, of course, she wasn’t. When Obama was trying to bankrupt this country it was for our own good, silly head.

You have to commit a crime to be impeached. Have you ever read the Constitution? — Colonel, USAF, Retired. 🇺🇸 (@TopFighterPilot) July 8, 2019

Dude, Trump has been GOLFING! That’s a big no-no according to the Constitution, it says so right next to free healthcare and free college.

Maybe you forgot that Congress controls the purse strings? — Michael Athmer (@michael_athmer) July 8, 2019

Impeached for playing golf? You really are demented. — Kent Nall (@knall103) July 8, 2019

Now do your numerous Ethics Violations. — 🇺🇸Alissa🇺🇸 (@SBSportsDiva) July 8, 2019

Oof.

Remember when you actually did the job you were elected to do? Me neither. — 🇺🇸🌸🍊🧡💋southerngalpal🌸🍊🧡💋🇺🇸 (@belleofva) July 8, 2019

Beats us?

Since when did you start caring about the national debt? — Mark Crotwell (@MarkCrotwell) July 8, 2019

In case you were wondering what the craziest response to Maxine’s tweet was … here ya’ go:

At least Obama got stuff done & wasn't running slave camps at the border! Obama had better & open communication with other foreign countries! I can't think 🤔 of one bad thing Obama did! Obama wasn't ruining his mouth about airports in the 1700s talking behind bulletproof glass pic.twitter.com/wGCH3OxwmY — VERONICA like the Archie comics, my sister's idea! (@veronic16912774) July 8, 2019

You know that face you make when you read or hear something SO INSANE you’re not sure if you actually read or heard it so you read and listen again and OMG you really did read and or hear it? Just made that face.

Related:

‘Appropriate and refreshing my A*S’: Brit Hume DECIMATES the NYT for injecting opinion in front-page coverage and DAMN

Dude’s a PASTOR?! Chad Felix Greene takes blue-checked pastor APART for bigoted take on Jesus and white supremacists

‘Great, NOW the GOP is makin’ it rain’! AOC quick to blame Repubs for flooding, gets SCHOOLED on how weather works