Man, Brit Hume has been on a TEAR, especially when it comes to the behavior of our good, delicate, professional friends in traditional media. From calling out their ridiculous takes on Trump’s 4th celebration to slamming the New York Times for injecting opinion into their front page, Brit seems on a mission to knock some sense back into the media.

We can’t remember the last time we saw Brit use the word a*s so you know he ain’t happy.

See? Told ya’ he’s ticked.

And yes, we’ve said it before but we’ve gotta say it again … snarky Brit is our favorite Brit.

Seems that way.

Moving from news to propaganda.

But it seems like news itself isn’t ‘selling’ so …

How the mighty have fallen.

