Man, Brit Hume has been on a TEAR, especially when it comes to the behavior of our good, delicate, professional friends in traditional media. From calling out their ridiculous takes on Trump’s 4th celebration to slamming the New York Times for injecting opinion into their front page, Brit seems on a mission to knock some sense back into the media.

We can’t remember the last time we saw Brit use the word a*s so you know he ain’t happy.

“Appropriate and refreshing” my a**. It is the injection of opinion into news coverage which signals to the reader that the information contained in the story should be viewed with suspicion. https://t.co/O8clqSiYwe — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 7, 2019

See? Told ya’ he’s ticked.

And yes, we’ve said it before but we’ve gotta say it again … snarky Brit is our favorite Brit.

The basic tenets of objective journalism are forever gone. — Ron Mann (@RonMann19) July 7, 2019

Seems that way.

.A perfect example of today’s “liberal” turned reactionary. — Roger Simon (@rogerlsimon) July 8, 2019

Moving from news to propaganda.

The selection of facts presented (or omitted) by the NYT is always suspect. — Chuck Todd's Goatee (@ChuckTod_Goatee) July 7, 2019

Not to mention many “news” headlines which do not reflect the correct content of the article. — Jane Hughes,MD (@janehughesmd) July 8, 2019

The @nytimes seeks to replace fact based reporting with personal opinion as actual fact. It's how the left is choosing to re-write history and create a narrative favorable to their opinions. — Chuck West (@CWGW4128) July 8, 2019

Front page is not editorial page. News means news. How sad — Greg (@gdrazman) July 8, 2019

But it seems like news itself isn’t ‘selling’ so …

The Times is gone as a news source. Pure partisan propaganda now. Fault lies with the editors and management. — 4Winners (@4WinnersUSA) July 8, 2019

How the mighty have fallen.

