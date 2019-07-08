Full transparency, we don’t know a whole lot about Bishop Talbert Swan except that he’s a ‘pastor’ and Twitter saw fit to give him a shiny, pretty, blue checkmark. And after reading through his timeline we’re not shocked that Jack would ‘verify’ this guy.

He’s a real charmer.

Don’t take our word for it.

Your trashy racist ancestors were obsessed with the color of Jesus, which is why they changed him to look like a white European, which you’ve had no problem with your entire privileged white life. Only ones “inflamed” are you white supremacists who can’t handle a Black Jesus. https://t.co/Pxxrt1Xv8D — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2019

So Swan believes Jesus was a black man.

Hey, to each his own.

But the way he attacked people who disagreed with him and honestly white people, in general, seems well … not very pastor-like.

Chad Felix Greene called him out:

Or this man's entire feed.https://t.co/HcZ14LNh94 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 7, 2019

Chad was responding to Jake Tapper who voiced concerns about Louis Farrakhan’s tweets being left on Twitter while others are being locked and even suspended for far less.

Swan responded.

You’re so butt hurt that I dog walked you across twitter because of your bigotry that you’re jumping on @jaketapper’s mentions to advocate twitter suspending my account? You’re a sad, pathetic bigot.https://t.co/rb5HzQWSpW — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 7, 2019

Sure, lots of pastors use the word, ‘butthurt’. That’s totally legit.

And sorry but we didn’t see Chad say anything about getting Swan’s account suspended.

This is the message you spread and this is how reasonable people respond. Bigot: intolerance toward those who hold different opinions from oneself. pic.twitter.com/q19EBBtWTM — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 7, 2019

If there is a bigot in this back and forth it isn’t Chad.

Just sayin’.

Seems Chad and Swan have been ‘debating’ for a few days now:

Cleopatra was Black The pharaohs were Black Nefertiti was Black Moses was Black The real St Nicholas was Black The real founder of the N. Pole was Black Abraham was Black Moses was Black Aladdin is now Black Ariel is now Black Jesus was Black Deal with it. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 5, 2019

Wha?

Why would any of this possibly be relevant? 🤔 This is as absurd as the 'white countries built civilization' ramblings. 🙄 https://t.co/G1UT1e05py — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2019

See? The blue checkmark makes sense now.

The Blackness of Pharoahs, African Queens, Biblical figures (JESUS, Abraham, Moses), is always irrelevant to white folks who have been comfortable their entire lives with the erroneous depiction of them as white people. The caucasity of your response comes as no surprise Chad. https://t.co/e7CDJcZ2L0 — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) July 6, 2019

Caucasity?

Is that a thing now?

You are the one using racial slurs.

You are the one dismissing an entire historical population based solely on *your* racial prejudices.

You are spreading hatred and division. It simply does not matter what an historical figure looked like. What matters is their contribution. https://t.co/1R5GJzUT5E — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2019

And from earlier this year:

Farrakhan does not have the power to change policies or laws that impact those he’s accused of hating. Congressman @SteveKingIA does, but it took SIXTEEN YEARS of his white supremacy for y’all to say something. — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) January 18, 2019

Hrm.

A pastor spreading hate and division.

Welcome to 2019, folks.

