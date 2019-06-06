These Vox brown shirts have a lot of damn nerve complaining about YouTube NOT going far enough to silence a bunch of YouTubers because Carlos Maza got his feelings hurt by Steven Crowder.

The fact they wrote this after #VoxAdpocalypse took off tells you that Crowder was right, that this wasn’t just about Maza getting a sandy va-jay-jay, no it was much bigger. Ultimately it’s about traditional media realizing it cannot compete with independent thinkers and voices so they’ll do what they have to do to silence the competition.

YouTube may allow hate speech if it’s part of a larger argument. Yikes. https://t.co/VF2FJotwwB — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 6, 2019

From Vox:

Still, YouTube’s public statement confused and enraged many onlookers who felt it was a slap in the face to the platform’s queer community members. Among those angered by the response was a cadre of Google employees, who swiftly formed a social media protest to express their frustration with (Google-owned) YouTube.

Huh? We saw a lot of pissed off users but they weren’t mad at Crowder …

Note, Google owns YouTube.

According to a BuzzFeed report, some YouTube staffers were so upset by their company’s handling of the situation that they were circulating an internal petition asking that YouTube remove all of its rainbow-patterned Pride month branding from social media in the wake of its decision.

OH NO, not a petition!

But a year later, with another Pride month becoming defined by a groundswell of YouTube-focused outrage, it seems as though the platform is nowhere closer to understanding how to protect and foster a positive queer community.

Notice the mention of pride month here, that’s relevant. There’s a reason for the timing of Maza’s stunt.

This editor wishes she could say that Vox writing such a garbage piece after one of their own destroyed the careers of dozens of people is shocking but Vox being Vox, it’s not.

How am I supposed to take you seriously when you have “yikes” in your headline? — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) June 6, 2019

We use ‘yikes’ but we’re Twitchy.

And Vox is ridiculous.

You guys suck. Literally. — Adam Strange (@Till_Daddy) June 6, 2019

This is going super well for our friends at Vox.

The only reason you're doing this is so you can ruin youtube even more. Honestly, it's a good tactic to stifle competition, ruin the platform that is taking away views from you. However, the only thing is that those people aren't going to come running to you once YT is ruined. — Julius Caesar (@AlmightyJCaesar) June 6, 2019

Yay more censorship! — howdareyouspeak (@howdareyouspeak) June 6, 2019

And people wonder why Trump won, and will win again… — Mathias (@PulleyFume) June 6, 2019

Bingo.

