Justin Amash came out very publicly on Saturday in tweets basically calling for Trump to be impeached. Amash was the first Republican in the House to make such a statement and as you can imagine (or if you’re on Twitter you witnessed it), the Right was NOT happy with the representative from Michigan.

This morning, Mitt Romney quite frankly shocked this editor and disagreed with Amash; admit it, you thought he’d pull a Jeff Flake as well, right?

Watch

Breaking with @justinamash, @MittRomney says that a case for obstruction, or even impeachment, "just isn't there." pic.twitter.com/mPj0k8hekG — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 19, 2019

Mitt was so polite and still managed to disagree with Amash.

We need more of this in politics.

Yeah, we know, how boring but still.

And of course, the Left couldn’t deal with Mitt’s conclusion:

Mitt has had a lot of opportunities to grow a spine, but he keeps turning his chance down. Too bad. — M.B. McMath (@MeredithMcmath) May 19, 2019

Never try to appease alligators aka the Left because you hope they will eat you last – they will eventually get around to tearing you apart. It’s their way.

100s of former federal prosecutors > 1 Mitt — radeo flyer (@schmeo) May 19, 2019

K.

Mitt's always been part of the spineless wing of the GOP. And what's with "Breaking with Justin Amash…" – have he & Mitt been a team before? — This is Sharks Playoff Territory #WinItForJoe (@BMbsf) May 19, 2019

He was so spineless he ran for president.

These people.

He also said He was "very troubled" by what he read in the report! — Darlene (@leene50) May 19, 2019

Troubled? OMG NOT TROUBLED.

I am sickened that Romney who was put forward as mr integrity is actually Benedict Arnold and is willing to support an illegal coup — Doc Ryan Bean (@DocRyanBean1) May 19, 2019

And if Romney had agreed with Amash these same people would be calling him a hero and shaming Republicans for being angry with him.

They really are so predictable.

Related:

â€˜Are you SERIOUSLY this dumb?â€™ Parker Molloy dragged after ranting about Yashar Ali not consistently hating ALL religion

â€˜This was a political HIT!â€™ Svetlana Lokhovaâ€™s thread on â€˜dirty-ops guy for the FBI Stefan Halperâ€™ and the WSJ is crazy DAMNING

â€˜And there was MUCH rejoicingâ€™: Both Ed and Brian Krassensteinâ€™s Twitter accounts magically go POOF