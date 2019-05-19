So is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez really trying to make the case that it’s racist to label a mass shooting by a Muslim as ‘domestic terrorism’? We get that she’s trying to somehow prove that white supremacists are terrorists but for real?

This has gotta be one of those things that sounded better in her head.

When a mass shooting is committed by a Muslim, the crime is almost automatically labeled as Domestic Terrorism. But when White Supremacists like Dylann Roof shot up a black church, or attack the Tree of Life Synagogue, the FBI declined to charge them w/ Domestic Terrorism. Why? https://t.co/hXPqV9L8vJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 18, 2019

We’re not sure AOC actually understands what the definition of ‘terrorism’ is.

Seriously.

White Supremacists get charged w hate crimes. Muslims get charged w terrorism. This is a HUGE difference. Hate crimes are underreported, deprioritized, + aren’t treated as seriously as domestic terror charges. Yet in the US, Neo-Nazi violence far outnumbers Islamic extremism. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 18, 2019

Except it IS terrorism, Alex from the Bronx.

A hate crime is very different from terrorism.

You know that face you make when your teenage son is trying to teach you how to play Fortnite and you can’t even figure out the stupid controller so you just quit and stomp out of the room? Yup, just made that face.

And yes, that was a very specific face, heh.

Then how would you describe the shooters in Colorado earlier this month? You know, the ones no one wants to talk about any more. How about we describe them like that are. Sick and twisted POS’s, regardless of political or religious beliefs. — William Waring (@billwaring) May 18, 2019

Oh yeah, seems those gunmen have magically disappeared from the media.

Wonder why that is?

Terrorism is different than hate crimes. Typically, terrorism is part of an organization. The “hate crimes” you’re referring to were perpetrated by mentally unstable loners. — Mimetics (@mimeticfiles) May 18, 2019

Terrorism is also a political thing but hey, what do we know?

I see the point you are trying to make, but it’s a bit of a generalization. It all depends on the details of the incident as to how it will be “labeled” in accordance with the laws in place. — Desirée_C (@Desireec0918) May 19, 2019

Dylann Roof got the death penalty for a hate crime… how is that “not treated seriously”??! — mk (@retina8854) May 19, 2019

That’s pretty damn serious but you know, racism and stuff.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write her tweets.

It's about motivation. Terrorism and hate-crimes are completely different. — holtfreak (@holtfreak) May 18, 2019

Thanks AOC for bringing up race once again. I’m excited that we keep stepping backwards — Brandon (@GethBCG) May 19, 2019

Gotta keep us divided ya’ know.

It’s the Democrat way.

‘The pursuit of political aims.’

Huh, nothing about race here, AOC. But sure, go with that whole racist thing … sounds legit.

Related:

‘Are you SERIOUSLY this dumb?’ Parker Molloy dragged after ranting about Yashar Ali not consistently hating ALL religion

‘This was a political HIT!’ Svetlana Lokhova’s thread on ‘dirty-ops guy for the FBI Stefan Halper’ and the WSJ is crazy DAMNING

‘And there was MUCH rejoicing’: Both Ed and Brian Krassenstein’s Twitter accounts magically go POOF