Truth be told, we didn’t think it was possible for Brian Stelter to make a bigger doorknob of himself and yet here we are. Hey, we cover a lot of doorknobs and Bri is well and truly one of the biggest ones out there.
He should be proud.
Heh.
Watch how he all but bows to Dan Rather …
"The President has the strongest and the most powerful platform for propaganda that humans have ever had," iconic broadcaster @DanRather tells @brianstelter. "No President has ever had this kind of reach." pic.twitter.com/4lX3tCgbwY
— CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2019
No president has ever had this kind of reach? Really Dan? Were these people asleep when Obama was president?
Brit Hume nailed them both and he used Brian’s own words to do so:
“Iconic broadcaster” https://t.co/pHO5MJVJgk
— Brit Hume (@brithume) March 17, 2019
Iconic broadcaster.
Dude lost his job for pushing fake news, he is LITERALLY the father of the fake news movement, and Tater called him iconic.
That tells us everything we ever needed to know about both of them.
Perhaps the Grandfather of #FakeNews [email protected] been labeled as infamous? @DanRather #DanRatherInventTheNews
— Alan J. Sanders (@AlanJSanders) March 18, 2019
Grandfather of fake news works too.
What a joke. @DanRather lost all credibility after FAKING his story on W.
— Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) March 18, 2019
Iconic = Disgraced Former???
— Sandy McDonald (@SandyQC) March 18, 2019
Yes, I’m very honest and reliable.
— Dan Rathernot (@rathernotdan) March 18, 2019
HA! Great parody.
The Jimmy Carter of news readers. They keep trying to resurrect him ,but doggone it, we’re just not buying it.
— Kevin (@Kevin58080865) March 18, 2019
They spelled disgraced wrong.
— Tim (@submarinr1) March 18, 2019
True story.
Have we mentioned snarky Brit really is our favorite?
Related:
Just WOW: Sharyl Attkisson shares DISTURBING scoop about covering Clinton Whitewater and Vincent Foster’s suicide
‘RIGHT?! It’s crazy!’ Ron Perlman’s VILE swing at the Right about Nazism knocks Democrats TF out
BOOM SHAKA LAKA! Maduro releases video to SCARE off US Marines annnd we are officially dead now (watch)