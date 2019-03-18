Truth be told, we didn’t think it was possible for Brian Stelter to make a bigger doorknob of himself and yet here we are. Hey, we cover a lot of doorknobs and Bri is well and truly one of the biggest ones out there.

He should be proud.

Heh.

Watch how he all but bows to Dan Rather …

"The President has the strongest and the most powerful platform for propaganda that humans have ever had," iconic broadcaster @DanRather tells @brianstelter. "No President has ever had this kind of reach." pic.twitter.com/4lX3tCgbwY — CNN (@CNN) March 17, 2019

No president has ever had this kind of reach? Really Dan? Were these people asleep when Obama was president?

Brit Hume nailed them both and he used Brian’s own words to do so:

Iconic broadcaster.

Dude lost his job for pushing fake news, he is LITERALLY the father of the fake news movement, and Tater called him iconic.

That tells us everything we ever needed to know about both of them.

Grandfather of fake news works too.

What a joke. @DanRather lost all credibility after FAKING his story on W. — Grace Vasquez (@itsYourGrace) March 18, 2019

Iconic = Disgraced Former??? — Sandy McDonald (@SandyQC) March 18, 2019

Yes, I’m very honest and reliable. — Dan Rathernot (@rathernotdan) March 18, 2019

HA! Great parody.

The Jimmy Carter of news readers. They keep trying to resurrect him ,but doggone it, we’re just not buying it. — Kevin (@Kevin58080865) March 18, 2019

They spelled disgraced wrong. — Tim (@submarinr1) March 18, 2019

True story.

Have we mentioned snarky Brit really is our favorite?

