‘There is no life, I know, that compares with pure imagination.’ – Willy Wonka

Or honestly, at this point, it could be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about her Green New Deal.

Ben Shapiro nailed it.

AOC's Green New Deal presented pic.twitter.com/QeZvvRzp4K — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 7, 2019

HA!

Man, if there’s a chocolate river involved in this Green New Deal thing count this editor in.

Oh, except for giving up all the airplanes and stuff … never mind.

A world of pure imagination — Hollywood LeBron (@HollywoodLeBron) February 7, 2019

Want to change the world? There’s nothing … to it.

Great, that song will be stuck in this editor’s head all DAY.

Thanks a lot, Ben.

stop panicking, this is 50 yrs from now — saeen (@_Saeen_) February 7, 2019

Umm …

But the World ends in 12 years! — Ben (@Beertale) February 7, 2019

HA!

🍫🍬🍭🍫🍬🍭 — Andréa Monferrari (@deamonferrari) February 7, 2019

The wall just got 10 feet taller and Willy Wonka is going to pay for it. — Marshall Smith (@MSmith_Flight) February 7, 2019

Mind blown.

Actually, the Oompa Loompas will end up paying for it but we digress.

You get … NOTHING!

