‘There is no life, I know, that compares with pure imagination.’ – Willy Wonka

Or honestly, at this point, it could be Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez talking about her Green New Deal.

Ben Shapiro nailed it.

HA!

Man, if there’s a chocolate river involved in this Green New Deal thing count this editor in.

Oh, except for giving up all the airplanes and stuff … never mind.

Want to change the world? There’s nothing … to it.

Great, that song will be stuck in this editor’s head all DAY.

Thanks a lot, Ben.

Umm …

HA!

Mind blown.

Actually, the Oompa Loompas will end up paying for it but we digress.

You get … NOTHING!

