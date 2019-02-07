‘Oh good, Hillary Clinton weighed in on the infanticide/abortion debate’ … said no one, ever.

American women today are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their own mothers. Let's not mince words. The loss of reproductive freedom means more dead women. https://t.co/XsLt59jyoG — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 5, 2019

So it seems that Hillary is basically saying if we don’t allow women to abort their children up to and including birth (and even post-birth) then more women will die.

We’re starting to wonder if she actually reads the crap she tweets.

Hopefully, this is some sad staffer but who knows …

From weforum.org:

In 2015, more than 26 deaths were recorded per 100,000 pregnant women, up from 17 in 1990. That means American women today are 50% more likely to die in childbirth than their own mothers.

As hard-hitting as that statistic is, the number is low compared to developing regions, with Nigeria and India accounting for around one-third of all maternal deaths worldwide in 2015. And it is set against a backdrop of broad global improvement, with the maternal mortality ratio dropping by nearly 44% in the past 25 years.

“The public image of maternal death is a woman who has a medical emergency like a hemorrhage while in labor,” Neel Shah, assistant professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive biology at Harvard Medical School wrote in a blog post. “However, very few deaths counted in maternal-mortality statistics occur during childbirth. Rather, four out of five of these deaths happen in the weeks and months before or after birth.”

This editor read the piece that Hillary is citing, and it really does discuss the need for better CARE, not necessarily for reproductive freedom aka abortion, so we’re pretty sure Hillary didn’t read the article she tweeted. We get it, she’s trying to support Kathy Tran in pretending women need to be able to abort a child who is being born because they might die or something but this was an odd jump, even for Hillary.

Fair.

Article gives the numbers but not why it’s happening. The question what are going to do to help mothers AND babies stay alive — Tony (@drayntheswamp) February 7, 2019

AND babies, Hillary.

The article literally isn’t about that. Reproductive rights aren’t even addressed. As the kids say, weird flex — Alan Moreau (@AlanMoreau44) February 7, 2019

Told ya’.

Go take another walk in the woods. A long one. — Heather Kelley (@HeatherKelley11) February 6, 2019

Is someone advocating against this or something? I imagine everyone wants childbirth to be safer. — marK (@EmptyHeath) February 5, 2019

No way she read this article.

