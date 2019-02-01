It’s almost like Reps. Eric Swalwell and Ted Lieu are competing to see who can have the most obnoxious Twitter. At this point, these two Representatives spend more time trolling Trump than they do most anything else; their timelines are a disaster of derp.

We suppose if this is what their silly little base likes more power to them, but it sure seems like they’re not getting a whole lot done for their constituents when they’re always on Twitter talking trash at Trump.

Take for example, this tweet from Ted:

Dear @POTUS: Many people say you get your facts from fictional sources. We are concerned you may not understand the difference between our intelligence agencies and movies/entertainment shows. Here is a memo that explains the difference. pic.twitter.com/Fsy3vzEaQj — Rep. Ted Lieu (@RepTedLieu) January 31, 2019

It would be hilarious if it weren’t so damn annoying.

Probably why James Woods dropped this WHOPPER on Ted:

And do you understand the difference between your dear friend #EdBuck and, say, JeffreyDahmer? https://t.co/OxDbRxkHWC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 1, 2019

Who’s Ed Buck you ask? From nbcnews:

A dead man was found early Monday in the Los Angeles-area apartment of the Democratic fundraiser Ed Buck, authorities said — the second time a body has been discovered in his home in the last year and a half. The dead man, whose identity wasn’t disclosed, was found at 1:05 a.m. (4:05 a.m. ET) in Buck’s apartment in West Hollywood after someone called 911, said Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy Charles Moore, who said that while the Homicide Bureau was investigating, the cause of death remained unknown.

Oh, and Ed donated money to Ted at one point …

We told you it was a WHOPPER.

A one-punch knockout! — Ed Suárez (@suarez1116) February 1, 2019

And Ted went DOWN.

