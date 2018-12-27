The only thing goofier than believing that a bunch of Russians literally came over and voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election wearing their MAGA hats is claiming Trump decided to go to Iraq after he caught a bunch of crap from his haters on Twitter for not going.

Imagine being such an angry, irrational person that this in any way makes sense to you. Also, one would have to be incredibly self-centered to think they could in any way influence the president to do a damn thing.

Former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino perhaps said it best:

We especially like how he said, ‘Dear Libs’. He’s so considerate, right?

Dopey suggestion, indeed.

And Sharyl Attkisson’s ‘assist’ is gold:

Trending

Like snipers shooting at us … you feel that one, Hillary?

That was a SERIOUS dig.

But what difference does it make or something.

And that’s the joke.

Right?

Now if she could have somehow worked in having hot sauce in her purse THAT would have been magical.

We did too.

Good ol Twitter.

Related:

‘Your tweet was ridiculous.’ Soledad O’Brien’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Trump troops tweet got even WORSE

SO mad, SHEESH! Brit Hume corrects Alyssa Milano’s tweet about Trump visiting troops and Montel Williams JUST can’t deal

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: dan bonginoiraqSharyl AttkissontroopsTrump