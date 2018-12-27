The only thing goofier than believing that a bunch of Russians literally came over and voted for Donald Trump in the 2016 election wearing their MAGA hats is claiming Trump decided to go to Iraq after he caught a bunch of crap from his haters on Twitter for not going.

Imagine being such an angry, irrational person that this in any way makes sense to you. Also, one would have to be incredibly self-centered to think they could in any way influence the president to do a damn thing.

Former Secret Service agent, Dan Bongino perhaps said it best:

Dear Libs,

Presidential trips to conflict zones are NOT scheduled days in advance. They’re scheduled weeks in advance w/advance teams on the ground up to 1-2 weeks prior. Your dopey suggestion that Trump took this Iraq trip in response to your criticisms this week is just dumb. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) December 26, 2018

We especially like how he said, ‘Dear Libs’. He’s so considerate, right?

Dopey suggestion, indeed.

And Sharyl Attkisson’s ‘assist’ is gold:

I just said this. That's been my experience from learning about trips made by presidents in the past. They aren't spur of the moment. They aren't planned at the last minute but they can be cancelled last minute if it's determined to unsafe. Like if snipers were shooting at us. https://t.co/PtmFEbVXla — Sharyl Attkisson🕵️‍♂️ (@SharylAttkisson) December 26, 2018

Like snipers shooting at us … you feel that one, Hillary?

That was a SERIOUS dig.

But what difference does it make or something.

And there was no sniper fire. — Rich Weinstein (@phillyrich1) December 27, 2018

And that’s the joke.

I see what you did there… 🙂 👍https://t.co/JvnumjyKtG — MsGraceyP (@MsGraceyP) December 26, 2018

Right?

Now if she could have somehow worked in having hot sauce in her purse THAT would have been magical.

We did too.

Good ol Twitter.

Related:

‘Your tweet was ridiculous.’ Soledad O’Brien’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad Trump troops tweet got even WORSE

SO mad, SHEESH! Brit Hume corrects Alyssa Milano’s tweet about Trump visiting troops and Montel Williams JUST can’t deal