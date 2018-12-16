You guys remember Kurt Eichenwald, right? He’s the fella who sued a young person for sending him an animated gif on Twitter and then got caught with a questionable tab open on his browser when he posted a screenshot of someone harassing him.

Said tab involved tentacles … just sayin’.

Yeah, that guy.

Well anyway, THAT guy is so upset that a Texas judge found Obamacare unconstitutional (duh) that he’s leaving America to go live in a ‘real country.’

America is not number one. The people who chant that have no idea. Now that people with chronic diseases once again must fight to obtain medical care, it is time to go to a real country. My wife has renewed her foreign passport. We will be leaving when she is ready to retire. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 15, 2018

Why wait?

…just my medication to stay alive costs $50,000 a year in non-negotiated price. (Insurance companies negotiate price down with pharma companies, which is why uninsured prices are so high.) If I lose my insurance and am not ready to leave, I risk death after I run out of money. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 15, 2018

Sooo … is Kurt saying he will literally DIE without Obamacare?

Talk about a mantrum, sheesh Kurt.

As for leaving America most everyone on his thread is more than happy to pack his bags for him:

Not soon enough. pic.twitter.com/0s0Umfw4IQ — Attila the Honeybadger (@williet131313) December 15, 2018

Maybe one with more tentacle porn amirite? pic.twitter.com/DOKDyA1X8l — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 15, 2018

pic.twitter.com/wLLlv9InuW — Herk Driver, Overhead Keg Press Champion (@G130J) December 15, 2018

Don’t let the door hit you on the way out — Jason Moyer (@jmoy92) December 15, 2018

Well, bye — Salty Damn Broad (@SaltyBlackBroad) December 16, 2018

Please, be quick and leave. You add nothing to the equation. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) December 15, 2018

See? Ha!

Why wait? If her healthcare is so important to you, surely you want only the best for her? For the love of God man, get her out of the USA NOW! Since you love her so much, it's only right that you get her to a foreign country ASAP! — Scelf on a Shelf (@Blueiz68) December 15, 2018

For the love of God man, leave now!

#Caring

I have chronic diseases and have never had a problem. Can we make a list of people to take with you? Also, can we volunteer to close the airline gate door when you leave? — UnlimitedTide (@UnlimitedTide) December 15, 2018

Such a group of helpers.

So, if I understand you, you intend to continue living in the USA, paying taxes and contributing there, then skip off to some other country, like Canada, and attempt to sponge off our healthcare system when you retire and have never contributed to its funding? No thanks. — Kelly (@kellyM1971) December 15, 2018

Even Canada doesn’t want Kurt … HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Bob voyage. You’ll discover that, outside of America, while you get to see a doctor for “free” after spending several hours in the waiting room, your treatment we’ll be worth precisely what you paid for it. — Bookwormroom (@Bookwormroom) December 15, 2018

Which country is number one Kurt? Hope you enjoy it there. If we’re all lucky it will be a country that bans Twitter. — Blackirish317 (@blackirish317) December 15, 2018

*crosses fingers*

Renewed her foreign passport? Are you saying you should have proper documentation to travel to a foreign country? Why not just roll in undocumented? 🤔 — CT (@chuckthomas1972) December 15, 2018

No you won't. You'll end up staying here and complaining on Twitter all day. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Steve (@GhostFaceSwilla) December 15, 2018

That. ^

Unfortunately.

