We get that Michael Avenatti was trying to talk tough about Trump here, but all he really managed to do is prove he has no idea how you play chess.

Donald Trump plays tic-tac-toe. We play chess. And we keep swinging… — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 30, 2018

Poor ol’ creepy porn lawyer.

So let’s see if we have this straight … Avenatti says Trump is playing tic-tac-toe and they’re playing chess, and they keep swinging.

Hrm.

What the Hell sort of chess is this guy playing?

… how do you think chess is played? https://t.co/mWoQp3VQwC — Logan Dobson (@LoganDobson) October 1, 2018

"They're dumb, we're smart, and we keep showing our smarts by making inapt metaphors." — Razor (@hale_razor) October 1, 2018

Amazibg that you looked this tweet, thought it was clever, and actually hit send — M0ser (@TM0s41) October 1, 2018

That’ll show Trump!

And missing. — Beth J (@bethj8648) October 1, 2018

Which part of chess involves “swinging”? I think you may be playing the game wrong. — Mike Daitch (@mikedaitch) October 1, 2018

Maybe he’s playing some sort of EXTREME CHESS?

HA HA HA HA.

You must be playing Wizzards Chess — Rosie B (@Rosie_Bassett) October 1, 2018

Would this be Scottish chess? — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) October 1, 2018

Dude, no wonder you always lose… you don’t swing anything in chess 🤷‍♀️ — RaKell Rosciszewski (@MrsRotnjetski) September 30, 2018

What in the hell is that even supposed to mean? — Lord Marshal (@DigitalKnave) October 1, 2018

Clearly you’ve never played chess if you think swinging is involved — Kay Maree (@KayMareeAus) October 1, 2018

You are mixing your metaphors. — Denise Griffitts (@DeniseGriffitts) October 1, 2018

Dude, never mix your metaphors!

DJT plays tic-tac-toe. We play chess. And we never onsides kick. Uno! pic.twitter.com/3GrNxkKrln — Keko Moore (@kekomoore) October 1, 2018

*dead*

I've been playing chess wrong all these years. — RC (@Renaudc67) October 1, 2018

Who knew?

But somehow we always find a way, don’t we?

