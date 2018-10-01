We get that Michael Avenatti was trying to talk tough about Trump here, but all he really managed to do is prove he has no idea how you play chess.

Poor ol’ creepy porn lawyer.

So let’s see if we have this straight … Avenatti says Trump is playing tic-tac-toe and they’re playing chess, and they keep swinging.

Hrm.

What the Hell sort of chess is this guy playing?

That’ll show Trump!

Maybe he’s playing some sort of EXTREME CHESS?

HA HA HA HA.

Dude, never mix your metaphors!

*dead*

Who knew?

But somehow we always find a way, don’t we?

