You’d think after it came out last week that Maxine Waters’ staffers allegedly doxxed three sitting senators she would be a tad more cautious of throwing her hat into the ‘Kavanaugh is a drunk’ ring.

But we’ve never accused Maxine of being someone who thinks before she speaks or tweets so eh.

Kavanaugh, so many have come forward describing your abuse of alcohol. I think it is important that the American people know if you have ever sought treatment for alcohol abuse. — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) September 30, 2018

Maxine, so many have come forward pointing out that you resemble a certain famous singer …

Oh stop, it’s just a joke. We didn’t even mention James Brown by name.

So many have come forward noticing your increasingly insane rhetoric, unhinged demeanor and mental instability. I think it is important that the American people know if you have ever sought treatment for mental insanity. (PS: If you haven't, you should.)https://t.co/MGz5ZOnOwF — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) October 1, 2018

Hey, she opened to door for all of this.

Oh good grief he’s been on the bench for many years and no one has had any problems with him. These smears are shameful. Maybe Trump was right you really do have a low IQ. — Steve Madurski (@SMadurski) September 30, 2018

Maybe.

I think it’s important to know if any of your staff published the personal info of three sitting Senators. Your question was asked and answered in six previous background checks. Mine was not. https://t.co/Bs8QJRB6Dq — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 1, 2018

What she said.

Maxine, so many have come forward describing your abuse of power. I think it is important that the American people know if you have ever sought treatment for mental illness. — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) October 1, 2018

Sensing a theme, yeah?

Why'd you doxx those Senators, Ms. Waters? — Gold N. Rules (@jamesbranch3) October 1, 2018

Worry about the treatment you need first. BTW, have you determined which of your staffers doxed the @SenateGOP ? — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) October 1, 2018

Aaaaaand we’re done here.

Ha!

Related:

Baseless GARBAGE! Guy Benson embarrasses Sheldon Whitehouse and his major sleuthing FAIL on Kavanaugh

RUH-ROH: Rachel Mitchell’s independent analysis spells even BIGGER trouble for Senate Dems and Ford’s attorneys

WHOA: Rachel Mitchell releases memo all but destroying Ford’s testimony and the Left just CAN’T DEAL