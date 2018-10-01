Robert J. O’Neill is a badass.

That goes without saying considering he is the guy who you know, actually killed Osama bin Laden? Yeah, that makes it official forever and always. We know, Democrats like to pretend that somehow it was Obama who got him but NOPE, O’Neill did.

We’re pretty sure Obama was playing cards.

Anyway, after spending weeks watching the Left sanctimoniously insist they believe survivors as a way to drag Kavanaugh, it would seem O’Neill himself got fed up with their BS and tweeted the following:

We believe the survivors. Unless they fought in Benghazi. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) September 29, 2018

Truth.

They believe survivors as long as said survivors benefit their narrative. Otherwise, they ignore and even try to shut them down.

Maybe they should just be honest and say, #BelieveConvenientSurvivors.

Or they accuse Bill Clinton. Or Keith Elison. Or Ted Kennedy, or…. — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) September 30, 2018

“What difference does it make?” – HRC — Rob Fairbank (@robfairbank) September 30, 2018

Remember when Hilldawg basically lost it while being questioned on Benghazi and the Left told us how brave and powerful she was? Notice Kavanaugh didn’t even really lose it, he just spoke passionately and defended himself and now we get to listen to them yammer on about how he’s got a bad temper?

Then we suspend them on social media — Patriots SBLIII (@PatriotsSBLIII) September 29, 2018

Yes, Kris Paronto was suspended …

The crap is neverending.

We know, we know, evergreen.

