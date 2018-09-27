Oh good, Alyssa Milano is attending the #KavanaughHearings so surely this is meant to be a serious hearing … said no one ever.

Talk about a circus, wow.

A celebrity sighting in the Blasey Ford hearing: Alyssa Milano. pic.twitter.com/B9ZXJGRHax — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) September 27, 2018

Color us not shocked.

Yeesh – lending the proceedings that circus look. — Still Nancy (@SameOldNancy) September 27, 2018

Notice we didn’t make a, ‘Send in the clowns,’ joke.

Well, we sorta made the joke but not all the way.

*Social justice warrior — Matthew Kruk (@KrukMatt) September 27, 2018

Yes because having hollywood there will really bolster the fact that this isn't a big democratic setup — John Owen (@BigDawg_73) September 27, 2018

Yup.

I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/vkJ1NYU6pt — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 27, 2018

Allow us to point out that Ford only just started testifying …

How can you possibly state you believe someone when you haven’t heard a single piece of evidence yet! Smh — Melody Cervac (@MelodyC1128) September 27, 2018

Of course you do. She hasn’t said anything yet. — Kevin P. Krestinski (@KevinK2009) September 27, 2018

That was our point too.

But hey, whatever makes Alyssa feel like she’s making a difference and stuff.

I believe you have no business being in that room you Hollywood hackjob — NYCCTM (@NYCMTC43) September 27, 2018

She’s super-serio and deep these days, man.

GIRL POWER.

Unless the girls in question have accused someone in her own party.

Do you believe Jaunita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey and Leslie Millwee? Those are the women Bill Clinton sexually assaulted. Where is your voice for them?? Where is it Milano? We can’t hear you! — The TN (@Thewiseonewon) September 27, 2018

Wouldn’t count on it.

So you believe in guilty until proven innocent? 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Ann Marie Abbate (@ann1229) September 27, 2018

She is a Democrat …

That’s their newest talking point.

Related:

Wait, WHAT? Why did Dr. Ford correct her own letter during her testimony? #KavanaughHearings

She CAN’T BE serious! #KavanaughHearings just started and Dianne Feinstein is already desperately GRANDSTANDING

‘You simply CANNOT be real’! Mollie Hemingway made Brian Stelter her BIATCH in harsh back-and-forth