Does Ken Jennings have a blue check just because he won on Jeopardy? Because he wrote a crappy book?

Or is it because Jack and Twitter support his bigotry and sexism?

Asking for a friend.

when you know you have a 1982 calendar page labeled “Rape-adan: The Month When I Don’t Rape Anyone” pic.twitter.com/SMiwPXzIDI — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) September 23, 2018

So his joke is based on the idea that Kavanaugh kept a calendar of his events and activities … and somehow he drew a line between that and rape and Muslims?

Classy.

No wonder so many people got pissed at him.

I’ll take “Soon to be deleted tweets and fake apologies” for $500, Alex. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) September 24, 2018

Not yet, but the day is young.

Yeah, you’re not exactly funny. Comedy ain’t for you. Try a real job…after seeing a shrink. — Thomas Godfrey (@GoWyoRollTide) September 24, 2018

This was a pretty gross take, even for a Leftist like Ken.

Yeah…… that fell flat. Look for some help. — BrianHarris (@BrianHarris) September 24, 2018

Could you have possibly made this joke without an element of Islamophobia thrown in? — Sarah Boyle #FamiliesBelongTogether (@speakboylese) September 23, 2018

He also mocked rape victims but hey, guess that’s ok?

Having knowledge doesn't mean you have intelligence. Ken Jennings is my proof. — Eric W (@AgnosticRep) September 24, 2018

Memorizing facts is just that, memorization.

It takes a lot more to actually be intelligent.

Clearly.

Rape jokes aren’t funny. Ever — be witty Bee (@BwittyB) September 24, 2018

Bingo.

Islamophobia is when a liberal hater equates Ramadan with rape…. and thinks it’s funny and clever. #metoo https://t.co/WGKDxJvIJ7 — The Morning Spew (@TheMorningSpew) September 24, 2018

What’s really sad here is that Ken has also written a book called ‘Planet Funny’ … and as you can see from his crap tweet, he’s not funny at all.

Related:

Ramirez to Ford: HOLD MY BEER! When even Ramirez’s BFF admits THIS about her allegations you KNOW something stinks

But it’s NOT political! Guy Benson uses paragraph from NYT piece to completely NUKE Ramirez’s credibility

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF