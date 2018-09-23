Joy Reid had her favorite ‘conservative,’ Jennifer Rubin, on to talk about Ford and how even though the four witnesses (other than herself) she claimed would corroborate her story have done just the opposite she could still find someone who might ‘remember’ what happened.

Sure, Ford herself can’t remember exactly when or where the so-called assault took place, but out there somewhere, there’s a witness who will and then KAVANAUGH WILL PAY.

This is all so exhaustingly stupid.

.@JRUBINBLOGGER: At any moment #DrChristineBlaseyFord can go before the cameras. At any moment she can bring other people who would be confirming witnesses… She has a lot of power. That's the message that should go out to women. You do have power. #AMJoy pic.twitter.com/UMQvyB8gAq — AM Joy w/Joy Reid (@amjoyshow) September 23, 2018

If Jennifer Rubin is actually a conservative then we’re a ninja leprechaun mime.

Hey, they exist. Who are you to judge us?!

This is pure BS. PS. @JRubinBlogger is not conservative https://t.co/xGbKVcOe79 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) September 23, 2018

Word.

Oopsie.

But hey, there could be someone else out there!

Jenn says so.

yes, a lot of power to destroy men's lives, by saying they were raped.

This guilty because a women said so is dangerous, but you don't care. — Pumpkin Spice Sasquatch (@mynameissquatch) September 23, 2018

Every once in a while we use a tweet just because we like the person’s name, and Pumpkin Spice Sasquatch is EPIC.

And the tweet is legit as well.

Every person that she said was supposedly at this party she talks about has denied even being at such a party, and have denied her claims. Every. Single. One. So, good luck with that — Rafa Hernandez (@rafedog) September 23, 2018

Good luck with that indeed.

Related:

Looking worse and WORSE! Erick Erickson perfectly sums up why Ford now officially has ZERO credibility

WOMP WOMP! Daily Beast editor’s claim that Keyser’s statement isn’t a ‘setback’ BACKFIRES, hits Ford HARD

Is THIS why Dems won’t hand the letter over?! Even the WAY Ford ‘submitted’ her letter to Feinstein is shady AF