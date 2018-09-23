Joy Reid had her favorite ‘conservative,’ Jennifer Rubin, on to talk about Ford and how even though the four witnesses (other than herself) she claimed would corroborate her story have done just the opposite she could still find someone who might ‘remember’ what happened.

Sure, Ford herself can’t remember exactly when or where the so-called assault took place, but out there somewhere, there’s a witness who will and then KAVANAUGH WILL PAY.

This is all so exhaustingly stupid.

If Jennifer Rubin is actually a conservative then we’re a ninja leprechaun mime.

Hey, they exist. Who are you to judge us?!

Word.

Oopsie.

But hey, there could be someone else out there!

Jenn says so.

Every once in a while we use a tweet just because we like the person’s name, and Pumpkin Spice Sasquatch is EPIC.

And the tweet is legit as well.

Good luck with that indeed.

