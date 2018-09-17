Isn’t it adorable how POLITICO’s Daniel Lippman is trying to make it look like Ford coming out over the weekend somehow changed the minds of the 65 women who originally signed a letter of support for Kavanaugh?

And by adorable we mean pathetic, predictable, and all too typical.

.@AndrewRestuccia and I called many of Kavanaugh's 65 female HS acquittances who signed a letter supporting him. After his accuser came out on Sunday, only TWO said they still stood by him. More than two dozen didn't respond, and two declined to comment. https://t.co/Q7ux6pmzrf — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) September 17, 2018

Only TWO still stand by him?! OMG ONLY TWO.

Except that’s not exactly true …

From POLITICO:

Kavanaugh’s defenders on Sunday included Meghan McCaleb and Stephanie Conway McGill, two of the 65 high-school acquaintances of Kavanaugh who signed an open letter last week vouching for his character after the allegations were first reported. “I stand by the letter I signed. I do not know this woman,” said McGill by email on Sunday, referring to Ford. McCaleb added, “I absolutely stand by the letter we signed.” More than two dozen of the women who signed onto the letter did not immediately respond when contacted by POLITICO on Sunday about whether they still stood behind their defense of Kavanaugh. Two of the women who signed the letter declined to comment.

Sounds like he was only able to actually engage four of the women …

This is dumb. You contacted a third of the women, only got in contact with four of them, and none of them retracted their support. https://t.co/g64NismCb6 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) September 17, 2018

This IS dumb.

But like others in the media, Lippman knows many people will just read his tweet or the headline, not the whole story.

Sneaky, ain’t they?

Maybe they didn’t want to talk to you.that is a big deference from backing off their support — Jean Tuttle (@waffle721) September 17, 2018

Shorter: We called many, 90% of them didn't answer my call. 0% of them changed their position, But let's use all caps and twist it to suit my opinion. — Todd Kron (@Toddkron) September 17, 2018

How many have retracted their support? What's that number? — Jim Treacher (@jtLOL) September 17, 2018

That would be zero.

Awww media, never change.

Related:

‘I WILL defend my integrity.’ Brett Kavanaugh releases statement on Christine Ford’s allegations and DAMN

The plot THICKENS! Erick Erickson points out WaPo story contradicts Christine Ford’s lawyer (ruh-roh!)

HUGE if true –> Kurt Schlichter drops the mother of all truth-bombs on Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility