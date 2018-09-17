The White House released this statement from Brett Kavanaugh about the allegations Christine Ford has brought against him:

NEW: Statement from Judge Brett Kavanaugh: pic.twitter.com/lHXrotm1eA — Fin Gomez (@finnygo) September 17, 2018

‘Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.’

Seems he’s not backing down.

Atta boy.

And womp womp, Democrats.

“We need to hear from the Kavanaugh accuser before the vote! But, not on background calls w committee. And not in the committee room bc old white men. And not right now, bc it’s too soon. But WE MUST HEAR FROM HER!” – Dems rn. — Camaran (@Camaran) September 17, 2018

They want her to testify but now right now and not this week.

Even though they’ve supposedly been sitting on this bombshell for two months.

Repeat after us … STALL TAC-TIC.

My heart is aching for this man and his family 😔 as an American and a woman, I’m embarrassed… — ❌❤️Proud American❤️⭐️ (@LovesAmerica10) September 17, 2018

stand up to these bullies!! — Patti Jo Cushman (@patti_cushman) September 17, 2018

Stand your ground Judge they're desperate and will do just about anything to postpone your confirmation. Don't give them an inch not one inch. — Trina Parker (@TrinaParkerCogg) September 17, 2018

Ultimately we are starting to feel a little sorry for Ford as she is being used one way or another, but it shouldn’t surprise us because we know Democrats will do anything to win.

Hang in there, judge.

