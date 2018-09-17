The White House released this statement from Brett Kavanaugh about the allegations Christine Ford has brought against him:

‘Because this never happened, I had no idea who was making this accusation until she identified herself yesterday.’

Seems he’s not backing down.

Atta boy.

And womp womp, Democrats.

They want her to testify but now right now and not this week.

Even though they’ve supposedly been sitting on this bombshell for two months.

Repeat after us … STALL TAC-TIC.

Ultimately we are starting to feel a little sorry for Ford as she is being used one way or another, but it shouldn’t surprise us because we know Democrats will do anything to win.

Hang in there, judge.

