It has come to our attention that Beto O’Rourke doesn’t think Americans should be able to buy an AR-15.

We must have missed it in the Second Amendment where the Founding Fathers specified which firearms we are ‘allowed’ to have. Oh, wait, that’s because it was never about ‘allowing’ us to have anything, it was just acknowledging that we have the right to be armed.

Kassy Dillon disagreed with Beto in a very clever manner:

I beg to differ pic.twitter.com/0aefqqHXWO — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) September 17, 2018

We beg to differ as well.

This, however, got the attention of a random troll; note, we typically do not cover randos but this tweet was just so bad and Kassy handled it so well … and here we are.

Dear Single (Conservative) Ladies: You're never going to draw out the protector-provider instinct of a great masculine husband prospect if you go around trying to be your own protector-provider. There are laws of sexual attraction. Even in 2018. That's all. https://t.co/M9zsvECwnW — wodeolbj backwards (@NuncVideo) September 17, 2018

Huh? Sexist much?

We’re going to assume this fella has never actually met or dated an actual Conservative woman.

Laws of sexual attraction? For reals?

We got nothin’.

If a guy isn’t attracted to me because I have a better shot than him, then he’s not the guy for me. https://t.co/uiBAIOD9Qd — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) September 17, 2018

Atta girl.

You know how to shoot? pic.twitter.com/xXKSc87MxF — Space Force Leftenant Quigs ✝ (@JamesBQuigley) September 17, 2018

This guy clearly doesn't understand the timeless appeal of chicks with guns. — gingermaneditorial (@gingermaneditor) September 17, 2018

A guy should just work on being a better shot. — Nate (on the) Stone (@nes_nathan) September 17, 2018

Truth: my wife never picked up a handgun until a few years ago. She drilled the bullseye from the get-go. Our defensive combat instructor announced she was the best he'd seen. No shame admitting I married up! — Bob Warren (@BleuMnM) September 17, 2018

True story, the first time this editor shot a handgun the instructor didn’t believe her when she said it was her first time. Perhaps there’s something to be said for a woman’s instinct to protect not only herself but her family … including her spouse.

Literally every conservative guy with whom I’ve discussed shooting freaking LOVES it when women enjoy shooting. Literally every single one. I’ve literally (again, deliberately using that word) never met one who didn’t find it a turn on. — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) September 17, 2018

All day that. ^

Literally.

