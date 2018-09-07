CNN lecturing anyone about the First Amendment after they deliberately targeted another outlet for months to silence them is absolutely vomit-inducing.

Yes, we know what the First Amendment means and how it works, you smug troglodytes. We also know that what you did to Infowars and Alex Jones (even if we agree that they’re crazy town) was really sideways and dirty. It doesn’t have to be against their Constitutional rights to be eff’d up.

Twitter has banned Alex Jones and InfoWars. Being banned from a social media platform is not a First Amendment issue — though plenty of people think it is. Here's when the First Amendment and free speech argument applies, and when it doesn't. https://t.co/Co2CrrJftL pic.twitter.com/yGxXzRHq8s — CNN (@CNN) September 6, 2018

Blah blah blah blah.

So annoying.

Talking down to people is such a winning strategy. *eye roll* And they wonder why so many of us think they blow.

CNN! LOL Nobody views you as a reliable news source, much less an authority on Constitutional interpretation 😂 — Dennis Williams (@realdenniswill) September 6, 2018

It’s just sanctimonious blathering at this point.

You don't get to lecture US about the First Amendment, kiddies. Get back in your lane. — Slough Feg (@_SpacePirate__) September 7, 2018

No, really… get back in your lane, buttheads. pic.twitter.com/HBmlrSs5gH — Slough Feg (@_SpacePirate__) September 7, 2018

Buttheads.

Heh.

Wow, #CNN, a lesson on the First Amendment. Informing people. Don’t do that again or people may mistake you for a real news organization. Kinda sounds like this is the same information that should have come out during the NFL/Kaepernick nonsense. Wonder why? — Jeff ❌iller (@millerjj660) September 6, 2018

BUT IT’S THEIR RIGHT AND STUFF.

Oh wait, nope.

CNN isn’t exactly known for their consistency.

CNN & their little Band of Merrygirls>Stelter & Darcy are such happy Fascist now that they've gotten Alex banned. Just like Breitbart, he will become Bigger now! — JoeRepub33 (@JRepub33) September 7, 2018

There is probably more truth in this tweet than CNN would like to admit.

They’ve all but martyred Alex Jones and Infowars.

Way to go, guys.

So why haven't CNN been banned for constant lies, doxxing a kid over a meme, trying to get other media,voices banned!

Shut down CNN, and some Democrats/left then talk to me about free speech — ex-dem #nevervotedemagain #walkaway (@timmoore1973) September 7, 2018

And that’s the REAL kicker here and the true slippery slope many people are talking about. What will CNN do if and when Twitter decides they’re a danger? Oh wait, that’s right, Twitter approves of them so they’re probably safe.

How convenient.

But tell us more about the First, CNN.

