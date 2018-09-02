Judicial Watch doesn’t show any signs of letting up on Hillary Clinton, her emails, and/or the Obama administration for not holding her accountable.
Get your popcorn …
JW President @TomFitton: The Obama Admin conspired with Clinton on her emails, so it is no surprise that Obama officials wouldn’t want to hold her accountable. The Trump Admin should find out what damage was done as a result of her illicit email practices.https://t.co/GH8f4F6p0W
— Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) September 2, 2018
From Judicialwatch.org:
Judicial Watch filed suit against the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) and the Department of State to require them to conduct, as required by law, an assessment and prepare a report on how and whether Hillary Rodham Clinton’s email practices as U.S. Secretary of State damaged national security.
The suit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, cites the requirement in Intelligence Community Directive (“ICD”) 732, issued on June 27, 2014, that a damage assessment be conducted whenever there is “an actual or suspected unauthorized disclosure or compromise of classified national intelligence that may cause damage to U.S. national security” ICD 732(D)(2) (Judicial Watch v. Office of the Director of National Intelligence et al. (No. 1:17-cv-00508)).
The suit specifically refers to FBI Director James Comey’s statement on July 5, 2016, concerning Clinton’s use of an unsecured email account while conducting official State Department business:
From the group of 30,000 e-mails returned to the State Department, 110 emails in 52 e-mail chains have been determined by the owning agency to contain classified information at the time they were sent or received. Eight of those chains contained information that was Top Secret at the time they were sent; 36 chains contained Secret information at the time; and eight contained Confidential information, which is the lowest level of classification.
So in other words, those emails had more than recipes and yoga stuff in them.
But you knew that.
Wait, there’s more (notice who’s mentioned AGAIN):
Judicial Watch filed its FOIA lawsuit with DOJ for any memos that might have been written by fired FBI Director James Comey on any of his conversations with Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and John McCain. https://t.co/dVLuBimlHT
— Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) September 2, 2018
Like we said, they ain’t lettin’ up.
Them’s the breaks, Grammy.
Again I'm afraid that the President my have to declassify alot of stuff so the American people can read it for themselves
— Tammie VanB (@TammieVanBensc3) September 2, 2018
Truth be told, at this point it’s hard to know what is and isn’t real, and what should and shouldn’t concern us. Which says so much about how gross and mismanaged our government is and always has been.
Related:
‘60% of the time it works every time!’ Kamala Harris gets caught flat-out LYING about Trump to stall Kavanaugh
Are you INSANE?! James Woods takes Jeff Flake down a notch or FIVE over eye-roll-inducing McCain funeral tweet
He’s DEAD Jim! CNN Analyst has his a*s HANDED to him after picking fight with Byron York AND Brit Hume