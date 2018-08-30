Who’s hungry for a burger from In-n-Out?

Whoohoo!

Truly, if donations to a political party enrage the head of the CA Democratic Party so much that he is calling for their boycott you KNOW we’ve gotta go out of our way to support them.

From LA Mag:

Orange County is shaping up to be one of the hottest political battlegrounds going into the midterm elections–and, it appears, Irvine-based In-N-Out Burger has cast their vote early. The corporation gave $25,000 to the California Republican Party this week, according to a public filing on the Secretary of State’s website.

Maybe ol’ Eric missed it, but In-n-Out hasn’t exactly been hiding it’s more Conservative even religious beliefs … he should take a look at some of their wrappers and cups sometime. Of course, if he saw the Bible verse printed on said wrappers and cups he’d really lose his mind but we digress.

EVIL TRUMP BURGERS.

Oh, our sides.

Heh.

Yum-o. Nothing is more delicious than a tasty burger and a glass of Democrat’s tears.

