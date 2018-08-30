Who’s hungry for a burger from In-n-Out?

Whoohoo!

Et tu In-N-Out? Tens of thousands of dollars donated to the California Republican Party… it’s time to #BoycottInNOut – let Trump and his cronies support these creeps… perhaps animal style!https://t.co/9zkdFaG5CJ — EricBauman (@EricBauman) August 30, 2018

Truly, if donations to a political party enrage the head of the CA Democratic Party so much that he is calling for their boycott you KNOW we’ve gotta go out of our way to support them.

From LA Mag:

Orange County is shaping up to be one of the hottest political battlegrounds going into the midterm elections–and, it appears, Irvine-based In-N-Out Burger has cast their vote early. The corporation gave $25,000 to the California Republican Party this week, according to a public filing on the Secretary of State’s website.

Maybe ol’ Eric missed it, but In-n-Out hasn’t exactly been hiding it’s more Conservative even religious beliefs … he should take a look at some of their wrappers and cups sometime. Of course, if he saw the Bible verse printed on said wrappers and cups he’d really lose his mind but we digress.

Any business that doesn't agree with your politics should be boycotted? Wow, that's quite inclusive of you. — Carl Gustav, Asst to the Regional Manager (@CaptYonah) August 30, 2018

EVIL TRUMP BURGERS.

Oh, our sides.

I'll have a ratio-burger. Hold the likes. — Ben Camenker (@bencamenker) August 30, 2018

What a sad existence. I actually enjoy if I'm able to patronize a business that's run by people I might disagree with politically. It's called community. The ability to come together in these types of transactions despite our differences makes this a great place to live. — Chris (@chrimyer) August 30, 2018

I’m going to eat at In-N-Out for dinner!!! — Dave's Spirit (@dave_spirit2001) August 30, 2018

Heh.

So, I guess it’s @innoutburger for dinner tonight. Probably lunch, too. Too bad they don’t serve breakfast. — Heather Hampton (@MomTo6Lambs) August 30, 2018

Yum-o. Nothing is more delicious than a tasty burger and a glass of Democrat’s tears.

Related:

‘More FUN than a barrel of monkeys!’ Kristy Swanson hilariously ‘monkeys it up’ on her timeline and we can’t EVEN

DAAAAMN! Jim Jordan takes the FBI APART point by BRUTAL point for what they knew and HID from the Court

‘You know NOTHING about me.’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS trolls calling her RACIST for dismantling media’s divisive rhetoric