What can we say? Vox is gonna Vox.

Especially when it comes to Zack Beauchamp. You guys remember him, right? He’s the one who couldn’t spell pallets of cash? Yeah, well now he’s written a piece that claims that basically, Sarah Sanders deserves to be harassed because she’s threatening our Democracy or something.

Even though we’ve never been nor will we ever be a Democracy, but whatever makes Zack happy.

"Voters have a responsibility to confront incivility that threatens democracy rather than to prioritize treating officials super politely." – @zackbeauchamp on Sarah Sanders being asked to leave a restaurant this weekend https://t.co/2giV9dsZGs — Vox (@voxdotcom) June 25, 2018

From Vox (sorry!):

Voters have a responsibility to confront incivility that threatens democracy rather than to prioritize treating officials super politely. Stephanie Wilkinson, the restaurant owner who kicked out Sanders, said this explicitly when Washington Post reporters asked her what she was thinking. “This feels like the moment in our democracy where people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” Wilkinson said. Wilkinson also told the Post this crucial point — that she did what she did because Sanders was a public official and that she has regular customers who are politically conservative and has no problem serving them. Fantasies of separate restaurants for Democrats and Republicans are just that: fantasies.

See? Apparently, Zack is making his argument around the idea that it was uncivil for Sarah to bring her family to a restaurant for dinner … don’t make that face, we know it’s dumb.

Which is why we’re making fun of it.

Unsurprising that the troll under the Gaza Bridge thinks this will help, when in reality it will achieve the exact opposite result. — neontaster (@neontaster) June 25, 2018

#MERICA.

