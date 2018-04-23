After Kanye West gave accolades to a young, black, conservative woman named Candace Owens many people on the Left came out of the woodwork to trash her as some sort of hater, alt-right, neo-Nazi type who has betrayed black America … and it’s been disgusting.

If you know Candace or follow her at all you know she supports Trump but is also a huge advocate and voice for the black community and empowering it instead of enabling it. Dave Rubin shared a thread that does a far better job at describing who Candace is than we can here SO we’ll just highlight his thread.

Take a gander:

Couple thoughts on Kanye and Candace, which sounds like the title of a 90’s sitcom is NBC… 1. As an artist, Kanye is a a true mover of culture. He says things you will like and dislike. If you turn on him for daring to be different, you don’t understand the nature of art. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

2. I know Candace. She has been on my show, we’ve had dinner at my house, we’ve traveled and done gigs together, we’ve spent hours taking and debating. We agree some, disagree some. She’s passionate and strong and actually wants to learn. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

3. More importantly though, she cares deeply about what has happened to the black community and wants others to see what Sowell, Elder and others before her have already seen. She doesn’t view victimhood as virtue. And this is where the modern Left is exposed. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

4. Through intersectional groupthink they believe they own all minorities be it black, gay, Muslim or other. This actually pits these groups against each other and is why there’s nothing the Left hates more than black, gay or Muslim people who dare think for themselves. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

And women. Don’t forget women.

5. So they will always purge all their free thinkers in the name of diversity and tolerance, which is really nothing more than totalitarian control of people based on their immutable characteristics. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

Boom.

6. This flaw in regressive leftist thinking is what I was trying to talk about as a lefty when I started my show. Sadly the Left has only embraced this toxic ideology even more and it isn’t done yet. So that leaves anyone who dares to think for themselves on the outside. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

On the outside to be objectified and in turn destroyed.

Yup.

7. Now they’ll call Candace far-right and anti-gay, all the while waking up millions to how they are the ones who practice true prejudice and bigotry. Kanye sees this and now the jig is up. More and more people, regardless of skin color, sexuality or gender will see this too. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

In other words, the Left is in some serious trouble.

8. They are a snake that will eat it’s own tail and for all of you who have had enough of it there’s an incredible alliance of classical liberals, libertarians, conservatives and more waiting to embrace you for what you think, not how you look. OK, let’s get to work… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

PREACH!

Bonus: This is why in my first video of the year I said that 2018 will be the year of Unusual Alliances: https://t.co/npCRQkdRAG — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 23, 2018

So good.

