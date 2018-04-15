Finally some good news for a Parkland student survivor …

A couple of weeks back, a lovely young lady in Nebraska asked Kyle Kasuv how many retweets it would take for him to attend prom with her.

PLEASE HELP ME OUT. A DREAM COME TRUE pic.twitter.com/Rl6VIJFny7 — fidan (@ibrahimovafidan) April 5, 2018

Seems she got WAY more than the 5000 she needed for Kyle to head to prom with her.

And the young man made good on his promise.

I am in Nebraska for prom! https://t.co/CiOYeNAgUd — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 14, 2018

Atta boy.

She is so DARLING!

While Kyle was in Nebraska he also made time to meet the governor.

Great time meeting with the governor of Nebraska, Governor Ricketts, in Nebraska with my prom date for this evening @ibrahimovafidan. pic.twitter.com/rOlKhojfJE — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 14, 2018

But the real story is prom.

I make good on my word! Ready for prom in Nebraska with @ibrahimovafidan. Thank you @benshapiro for RTing the original Tweet to get the 5K retweets. pic.twitter.com/lWOanVe32f — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 15, 2018

We so love this.

Love seeing this… This made my night. Good for you both… looking sharp… — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) April 15, 2018

Have a fun night! — Mike McGranaghan (@AisleSeat) April 15, 2018

Looking good! — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) April 15, 2018

Smart girl picking a fantastic date. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) April 15, 2018

They give us hope.

Party on dewd. #loveisthewhy Y’all — Whiners go Home (@mirpaix) April 15, 2018

This is adorable. Have fun! 😊 — Zelda (@zelda85044) April 15, 2018

Oh, to be 17 again… You both look great, and she is lovely. Hope it was a good time for all. 🙂 — Goo T. Gwaba (@GooGwaba) April 15, 2018

Amen.

Related:

Smooth MOOOVE: Jill Filipovic’s attempt to slam Chick-fil-A, Jesus, and Christianity BACKFIRES deliciously

You were FIRED! Dan Bongino NUKES ‘special gem’ Sally Yates for claim firing Rosenstein is ‘assault on the rule of law’

YOWZA! Susan Rice’s 2014 tweet on chem weapons in Syria bites her (and Obama) RIGHT in the ass