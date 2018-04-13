Wow, Twitter and social media, in general, lost its damn mind this past week over a lovely photo taken by a young woman wearing a Trump t-shirt and ‘carrying.’ You have to wonder if Brenna Spencer knew that her graduation photo would freak so many people out.

I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018

And we still don’t see anything wrong or that outlandish with this photo.

Apparently, though, Piers Morgan was so bothered by it that he had to make a nasty comment on her intelligence.

What did you graduate in – imbecility? https://t.co/VlpY3ERP75 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2018

Shut up, Piers. Sexist much?

Brenna was all class in her response:

Thanks for the support! https://t.co/YMvHk4qX9g — Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 13, 2018

She was WAY NICER than we would have been … or than these other folks were.

People lit him UP:

Dont you have a knife/screwdriver/assault pliers epidemic to worry about before making fun of a college girl for using her rights. Violence will always exsist in human society and she has the best way to protect herself from ANY that may come her way. — mike tib (@tibbs_m249) April 12, 2018

Ban all the things!

Piers Morgan: the UK equivalent of Forrest Gump. — The Irreverent (@gunboss68) April 13, 2018

Except Forrest was likable.

You just called someone mentally deficient for utilizing their God-given rights. Really classy, Piers 👏🏼👏🏼 — Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 12, 2018

Piers wouldn’t know ‘class’ if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.

Piers Morgan ladies & gentlemen. A man/boy who’s resume of experience includes college graduate & journalist with zero subject matter expertise in anything but gossip & incompetent opinion. In 100 years nothing he has done will be remembered including his opinion of our #2A — Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) April 13, 2018

Ouch.

Blimey!

