Wow, Twitter and social media, in general, lost its damn mind this past week over a lovely photo taken by a young woman wearing a Trump t-shirt and ‘carrying.’ You have to wonder if Brenna Spencer knew that her graduation photo would freak so many people out.
I don’t take normal college graduation photos… pic.twitter.com/eI1NvLFYHs
— Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 7, 2018
And we still don’t see anything wrong or that outlandish with this photo.
Apparently, though, Piers Morgan was so bothered by it that he had to make a nasty comment on her intelligence.
What did you graduate in – imbecility? https://t.co/VlpY3ERP75
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 12, 2018
Shut up, Piers. Sexist much?
Brenna was all class in her response:
Thanks for the support! https://t.co/YMvHk4qX9g
— Brenna Spencer (@BrennaSpencer) April 13, 2018
She was WAY NICER than we would have been … or than these other folks were.
People lit him UP:
Dont you have a knife/screwdriver/assault pliers epidemic to worry about before making fun of a college girl for using her rights. Violence will always exsist in human society and she has the best way to protect herself from ANY that may come her way.
— mike tib (@tibbs_m249) April 12, 2018
Ban all the things!
Piers Morgan: the UK equivalent of Forrest Gump.
— The Irreverent (@gunboss68) April 13, 2018
Except Forrest was likable.
You just called someone mentally deficient for utilizing their God-given rights. Really classy, Piers 👏🏼👏🏼
— Devin Sena (@DevinSenaUI) April 12, 2018
Piers wouldn’t know ‘class’ if it fell out of the sky, landed on his face, and started to wiggle.
Piers Morgan ladies & gentlemen. A man/boy who’s resume of experience includes college graduate & journalist with zero subject matter expertise in anything but gossip & incompetent opinion. In 100 years nothing he has done will be remembered including his opinion of our #2A
— Jonathan T Gilliam (@JGilliam_SEAL) April 13, 2018
Ouch.
Blimey!
