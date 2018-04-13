The Russian military has apparently blamed Britain for staging and ‘directing’ the chemical attack in Syria.

Alrighty then.

BREAKING: The Russian military says that an alleged chemical attack in Syria was staged and directed by Britain. — The Associated Press (@AP) April 13, 2018

Hrm.

This wasn’t a stage play, Russia.

But surely they’re being straight with us, right?

That’s the third story Russia has come up with this week. https://t.co/lLDXR1zXd5 — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) April 13, 2018

Oh, the THIRD story.

Is that all? Wow.

Funny because Russia originally said there was no chemical weapons attack at all. — Andrew J. Amarone (@andrew_amarone) April 13, 2018

That’s right, there was no attack according to Russia.

But now there was and the Brits did it.

Or something.

https://t.co/2UCv2FdLJT — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 13, 2018

Yaaaaaaaas.

There was no parking. We knew it.

Of course! British secret agents/pilots snuck into the Dumayr Airbase with a chlorine/nerve toxin (because Syria doesn't have anymore remember), fired up two Mi-8 Hip helicopters (that AWACS tracked), attacked Douma, flew back, and walked off the base. 🙄 — Ben Collins (@BenCollins1776) April 13, 2018

Duh, that’s TOTALLY what happened.

Everyone knows that Russia's #1 export is the truth, so I totally believe it. — What a Stupid Time to be Alive (@mrd125) April 13, 2018

Word.

I have faith there will be a fourth one before the day is over! — winflop (@Winflop) April 13, 2018

Unicorns and super secret ninjas did it.

Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Sounds like they're really reaching into the depths. Next they are going to say that it was creatures from outer space. 👽🛸 — Shawna Litchfield (@shawna2659) April 13, 2018

It was the SITH!

Russia is hoping one of their stories sticks. They learned that from @TheDemocrats – keep posting stories until the premise fails, then throw another one against the wall and see if it sticks. — Stephen Tock (@stock73) April 13, 2018

Is he saying Russia is playing Alinsky?

We wouldn’t put it past them.

