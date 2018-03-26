Full transparency, this editor can barely see through her tears to write this, but it’s one of those times when Twitter actually does something right and good.

Which is rare.

So we have to share it.

Started here with a tweet from Shannon Bream (get a tissue):

Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying. He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance! — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2018

And guess what?

Twitterverse delivered.

Avengers unite!

I’m more of a “Reserve Avenger”. But happy to help. DM me. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 26, 2018

Love this.

What’s his name? — Chloe Bennet (@ChloeBennet4) March 26, 2018

So wonderful.

I'm the purple one. DM me. — Paul Bettany (@Paul_Bettany) March 26, 2018

This is amazing.

Happy to! DM me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) March 26, 2018

Captain America, this kiddo needs you.

Shannon, I can assist with an intro. Can you DM me though. Don’t feel comfortable tagging. — Scott Gerber (@scottgerber) March 25, 2018

DM me what you need. I can help! ❤️ — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) March 26, 2018

I can help if you havent already got there. — Branden Hampton (@CEO) March 26, 2018

This is truly incredible to watch! Love seeing all this love on social media. More of this please. Super heroes on the big screen but also in the real life. My thoughts and prayers are with Emilio. Looking forward to seeing the video shoutouts. ❤️🎥🎞 pic.twitter.com/iIfmol6SJZ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 26, 2018

So often all we see is the dark side of Twitter and in politics right now, everything seems angry and divided, but it’s encouraging to see when the good in all people comes out.

Thank you, EVERYONE! Major progress has been made because of you. A special assist coming in from @jaketapper 👏🏼 I guess Twitter can be full of love when someone really needs it. https://t.co/9tdQMdCGDB — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 26, 2018

Prayers for Emilio, and thank you Twitterverse!

**we will keep an eye on Shannon’s timeline for any updates**

