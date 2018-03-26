Full transparency, this editor can barely see through her tears to write this, but it’s one of those times when Twitter actually does something right and good.

Which is rare.

So we have to share it.

Started here with a tweet from Shannon Bream (get a tissue):

And guess what?

Twitterverse delivered.

Avengers unite!

Love this.

So wonderful.

This is amazing.

Captain America, this kiddo needs you.

So often all we see is the dark side of Twitter and in politics right now, everything seems angry and divided, but it’s encouraging to see when the good in all people comes out.

Prayers for Emilio, and thank you Twitterverse!

**we will keep an eye on Shannon’s timeline for any updates**

