You knew what place late-night host John Oliver’s heart was in when he announced his parody of Charlotte Pence’s book, “Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President.”

Of course he made the rabbit protagonist gay — when will liberals (and Olympic athletes) learn this does not trigger the vice president — and said it would probably really piss off Mike Pence were his parody book to outsell the original.

As Twitchy reported, Charlotte Pence responded in the classiest way possible, telling Fox Business she hopes both books sell, as both are raising money for charity. The Hill reports that Pence even bought a copy of Oliver’s parody.

Pence's daughter buys John Oliver's parody book about gay family rabbit https://t.co/mtTF3psOpu pic.twitter.com/7ptvVrnhqs — The Hill (@thehill) March 21, 2018

Happy to support charities and important causes 👍🏻 https://t.co/97yHSFk7mZ — Charlotte Rose Pence (@charlipence) March 21, 2018

👍🏻 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) March 21, 2018

While Oliver seemed most concerned with “pissing off” the vice president, Charlotte Pence is promoting all of the charities involved: Fox Business reported that “proceeds from Oliver’s book go to The Trevor Project, a crisis intervention and suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth, and AIDS United, while proceeds from Pence’s book will go to A21, a nonprofit dedicated to stopping human trafficking, as well as an art therapy program at the Riley Hospital for Children.”

The Hill reports:

“I have bought his book,” said the author of “Marlon Bundo’s A Day in the Life of the Vice President.” “He’s giving proceeds of the book to charity, and we’re also giving proceeds of our book to charity, so I really think that we can all get behind it,” Pence told ITK on Wednesday. … “I also want to support those charities — I really mean that,” Charlotte Pence told ITK.

But … but … why would a Pence support a suicide prevention service for LGBTQ youth? The narrative that the Pence family is anti-gay is crumbling — somebody do something quick to remind us we’re all just an impeachment away from living in a real-life “Handmaid’s Tale.”

RedState’s Brandon Morse offered up this screenshot to show that both gay and straight bunnies can get along:

The secret: everybody loves Marlon Bundo, straight or gay. We’d like a photo calendar next, please.

