Sounds like Cardi B has figured out how gross our tax policy really is, and she isn’t exactly thrilled.

Paying 40% of her income in taxes … yeah, that does suck.

Or how about we cut spending and continue to cut taxes so people get to keep more of what they make?

Considering they just passed the crap Omnibus we don’t see that happening anytime soon but still.

*sigh*

Everyone should have to write a check every year to the IRS instead of having the auto-withdrawal. Only then would they really understand how much money the government is stealing from them.

Wouldn’t that be epic?

But surely Ted, Rand, and Marco are too busy to notice such a tweet.

ZOMG! LOL!

Guess not.

HE DID.

Someone should probably check and make sure Yahsar is ok.

Heh.

