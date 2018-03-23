Sounds like Cardi B has figured out how gross our tax policy really is, and she isn’t exactly thrilled.

Paying 40% of her income in taxes … yeah, that does suck.

Cardi B is getting into tax policy now. She says she's paying 40% of her income in taxes and wants to know where the money is going…"when you donate to a kid in a foreign country, they give you updates on what they're doing with your donation….I want updates on my tax money." pic.twitter.com/E1hITGNqee — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

Or how about we cut spending and continue to cut taxes so people get to keep more of what they make?

Considering they just passed the crap Omnibus we don’t see that happening anytime soon but still.

*sigh*

2. I suspect that after the year Cardi B has had she just had to write a big check to the IRS…that leads most folks to want some answers!!! — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

Everyone should have to write a check every year to the IRS instead of having the auto-withdrawal. Only then would they really understand how much money the government is stealing from them.

3. If Ted Cruz, Rand Paul, or Marco Rubio tweet about Cardi B I’m going to die. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 23, 2018

Wouldn’t that be epic?

But surely Ted, Rand, and Marco are too busy to notice such a tweet.

😬 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 23, 2018

ZOMG! LOL!

Guess not.

DO IT. END HIM. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 23, 2018

HE DID.

Someone should probably check and make sure Yahsar is ok.

Heh.

