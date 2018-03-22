As we told you earlier, Republican Sen. Rand Paul has already hammered the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that has passed the House.

Senator Ted Cruz joined Paul in slamming the bill for many things, including the fact that it continues funding for Planned Parenthood. Here’s Cruz’s statement:

See my full statement announcing my intention to vote against the disastrous omnibus spending bill here —> https://t.co/j369TXex7o pic.twitter.com/okprJQD9Qc — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 22, 2018

Ouch.

For what it’s worth, apparently not everybody in Congress is unhappy about the bill:

Democratic leaders celebrate budget bill: "We're able to accomplish more in the minority" https://t.co/Dz9Lv5QryU pic.twitter.com/gTzk4HmFBx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 22, 2018

