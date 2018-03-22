As we told you earlier, Republican Sen. Rand Paul has already hammered the $1.3 trillion omnibus spending bill that has passed the House.

Senator Ted Cruz joined Paul in slamming the bill for many things, including the fact that it continues funding for Planned Parenthood. Here’s Cruz’s statement:

For what it’s worth, apparently not everybody in Congress is unhappy about the bill:

