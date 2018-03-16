Beto O’Rourke shared Politifact as a source to prove he didn’t say he’s against the Second Amendment because you know, it’s such a reliable and unbiased website.

Oh, wait … hold on.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

MAN, that was hilarious.

That may be the funniest damn thing we’ve written today.

"We rate this Cruz claim False."https://t.co/2N8DPWQ0sR — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) March 15, 2018

Well, if Politifact says so.

Classic Politi-“fact”: they conclude YES Beto opposes border wall & wants less border security & YES he wants to ban the most popular rifles in America but — bc we’re lefty journalists — that doesn’t mean he supports open borders or wants to take our guns. Texans might disagree. https://t.co/QVRXPMbEWK — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 16, 2018

In other words, Texans can see through Beta’s, sorry Beto’s, BS even when Politifact can’t (or won’t). Funny how they admit Beto said the very things Cruz said he did, but then they magically conclude that Cruz’s take on what Beto said is false.

Lefty journos never fail to disappoint.

#BetaBeto has no place in Texas.. California is The perfect fit. Then we can build the wall #CruzCrew #Cruz2018 pic.twitter.com/TWMg53zBrz — Alex Goodman (@alex_goodman) March 16, 2018

He would do great in California, true story.

Then again, they elect people like Maxine Waters, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris, so we’re not sure saying that he’d do great in California is a good thing.

FYI, the majority of the thread is Leftists calling him Rafael, making memes of him in Canada and telling him he’s scared of Beto which ironically proves they’re the ones getting a little nervous. But hey, whatever helps them sleep better at night.

#DontMessWithTexasOrTedCruz

