Earlier this week, WaPo released a ridiculous piece supporting and even backing up Hillary’s crap points she made while over in India about how it was the fault of white women voting as their husbands told them that cost her the election.

Ugh, she really is just a gross and horrible person, isn’t she?

And speaking of gross and horrible here’s the original tweet and story:

Analysis: Like it or not, studies suggest that Clinton may not be wrong on white women voting like their husbands https://t.co/Ol11KRbcKv — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 13, 2018

From WaPo:

Oregon State University assistant professor Kelsy Kretschmer co-wrote a study examining women’s voting patterns. “We know white men are more conservative, so when you’re married to a white man you get a lot more pressure to vote consistent with that ideology,” she told the Guardian last year. In the study published in Political Research Quarterly, Kretschmer and her co-authors wrote: “Women consistently earn less money and hold less power, which fosters women’s economic dependency on men. Thus, it is within married women’s interests to support policies and politicians who protect their husbands and improve their status.” This and other studies also show that other factors influence why white women vote for conservative politicians. White women are much more likely to be married than women of other demographic groups. And married women are more likely to support traditional values, both culturally and economically.

Umm, this editor is going to call BS all over this article.

Record numbers of BS in fact.

And Brad Thor agrees:

Do black women vote like their husbands? Asian women? Hispanic women? Don't people who get married have things in common? https://t.co/8rt1Dry4z5 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) March 15, 2018

Wait, you mean it’s not some racist, sexist conspiracy?

Get outta here.

I'm not white, but every election day save this last one (in which we disagreed about our votes) the conversation b/w my husband & I goes something like this: HIM – who are we voting for?ME – *tells him who we're voting for…then he goes and votes for said person* — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) March 15, 2018

This editor’s house is similar.

My folks went to the polls every year and cancelled each other out. — mark gilbertson (@mgilbertson1946) March 15, 2018

But how can this be?! Studies suggest otherwise! Science! Eleventy!

More like the women tell the husbands! — Just me (@iluvscoops) March 15, 2018

True story.

Their ‘study group’ probably was composed of a bunch of people at Starbucks.

I call bullshit. My husband and I voted polar opposite in the election. I don't do anything just because he says. It is not 1952. — swiseesq (@sgeigeresq) March 15, 2018

What she said.

