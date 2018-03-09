It may be childish, but we get such a kick out of watching Ted Cruz shut people down during a debate.

Especially if the person being shut down is CNN’s, Chris Cuomo only weeks after he claimed Ted was too afraid to come on his show.

Watch:

We know why they filibustered it, Ted. Because they don’t really want to deal with the main issues, they want to pander to their base and pretend the GOP puts guns before kids so they can campaign on it for the midterms.

And with the crappy last 14 months or so they’ve had, who can blame them?

Wonder if Cuomo knows one of the Parkland school survivors supports Grassley-Cruz?

When will he interview HIM?

We told them.

Heck, HE told them.

Hilarious, ain’t it?

That face though!

