It may be childish, but we get such a kick out of watching Ted Cruz shut people down during a debate.

Especially if the person being shut down is CNN’s, Chris Cuomo only weeks after he claimed Ted was too afraid to come on his show.

Watch:

One question to ask Democrats who filibustered Grassley-Cruz: Why did you filibuster legislation that targeted violent criminals and sought to put felons who illegally try to buy firearms in jail? pic.twitter.com/HaIhTJMiTI — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 9, 2018

We know why they filibustered it, Ted. Because they don’t really want to deal with the main issues, they want to pander to their base and pretend the GOP puts guns before kids so they can campaign on it for the midterms.

And with the crappy last 14 months or so they’ve had, who can blame them?

The Grassley Cruz bill is one I fully support. @marcorubio and @senorrinhatch have a great bill too. I implore all positions to come together and vote this into law. @tedcruz — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 8, 2018

Wonder if Cuomo knows one of the Parkland school survivors supports Grassley-Cruz?

When will he interview HIM?

See, @CNN? He ain't afraid of dealing with your antics. — Michael (@michael__1776) March 9, 2018

We told them.

Heck, HE told them.

Cuomo left stunned unable to recite liberal talking points. Bit off more than he could chew! — Clay Whorton (@whorton_clay) March 9, 2018

Hilarious, ain’t it?

That face though!

