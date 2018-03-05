For nearly three weeks now, we’ve seen the media march out certain Parkland survivors to the WORLD so they can push to make a change after the tragedy they experienced. Many of these ‘kids,’ including David Hogg, were almost instantly verified by Twitter but oddly enough, another student whose opinions and ideas around how to deal with gun violence don’t mesh up with gun-control goes unverified.

Guy Benson was actually able to interview this young man in person – meet Kyle Kashuv.

Meet @KyleKashuv, the Parkland survivor whose opinions & approach to debate differ significantly from certain prominent/ubiquitous schoolmates. His voice has been largely ignored in our national conversation. Why? https://t.co/Q44lJHdtG3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 5, 2018

From TownHall:

In a nearby park, Kashuv, a 16-year-old junior, is matter-of-factly relaying his personal story from that horrible day, probably for the umpteenth time. He’d reached out to me through Twitter, expressing a willingness to talk about his experiences and the state of public debate over what happened inside his school a few weeks ago. With his parents’ permission, I agreed to meet him. He has a lot to say but can’t help but wonder aloud if many in the mainstream media have any interest in listening. Some of his schoolmates have gained prominence as television mainstays in the aftermath of the killings, their opinions validated with verified social media statuses, amassing millions of followers in the process. Kashuv is just as much a Parkland survivor as now-familiar names like David Hogg and Cameron Kasky, yet his views have only garnered limited attention. I ask him why he thinks that’s the case. “I don’t know,” he says, hesitantly. “Maybe because I don’t use inflammatory language. I speak calmly and logically without much emotion. I don’t necessarily make the very best headline.”

Read the entire story HERE.

He is ignored because so many of the people who rally behind him are full of hate and contempt for those who have opposing views and opinions. No one is on going to listen to, or take seriously, someone who starts a conversation with insults and profanity. — Benjamin (@BenRMeyer) March 5, 2018

Huh? We think he has this backward.

Sadly, too many reactions to Kyle in social media are not supportive or positive because of course, his message challenges the idea that somehow the NRA is to blame for what happened at his school.

He seems like a nice young man, but he hasn’t really offered any solutions to the endemic problem of gun violence in America in that interview other than gentler discourse — Gareth Hughes (@GazCeidiog) March 5, 2018

He hasn’t offered any solutions, eh?

Oh, wait, he has:

Nice job, @KyleKashuv. Florida shooting survivor creating app for emotional support in school | https://t.co/yTxm7AzIS3 — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 4, 2018

But suppose if he’s not on Bill Maher getting his backside handed to him about the Second Amendment or dancing around on Ellen he’s not doing anything.

Hey, something constructive and helpful…and not gratuitously, counter-productivity insulting to millions of people! https://t.co/6IGvqQosvP — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 4, 2018

