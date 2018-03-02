As Twitchy readers know, Delta REALLY stepped in it this past week by basically discriminating against legal gun owners to appease the social media mob who likely can’t afford to fly on their airline ANYWAY. Plus it turns out only 13 NRA members had taken advantage of their benefit with Delta (we’re not even kidding), so basically, they made a HUGE mistake.

And the CEO of Delta tried desperately to cover his and his company’s arses:

Social media had a spectacular laugh at this man’s expense, but perhaps nobody hit Delta quite as hard as Kyle Kashuv. Never heard of Kyle? He’s a student and one of the survivors of the Florida shooting but the media hasn’t been treating him like a rockstar because he didn’t jump on the anti-gun bandwagon.

Twitter has yet to verify him, even though his fellow classmates like David Hogg magically had a blue check within days of the incident.

Kyle said it best:

Not deep enough, keep digging. Lmfao, this is gold. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/md9vKvCkzg — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) March 2, 2018

Comedy gold INDEED.

Tfw you call America ugly, but still try to win her back. — Gabriel Leitao 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@GabLeitao) March 2, 2018

These silly, posturing boycotts never work out well for these companies …

I'm sure they are. I'm just glad Georgia is making them pay for their very serious mistake. — Michael Montenae 🇺🇸 (@MichaelMontenae) March 2, 2018

Oh yeah … millions lost in tax breaks.

Way to go, guys.

businesses should just not meddle in politics… especially at the divide that we are at now. — Bojames! (@BisonOnline) March 2, 2018

They really should know better.

@Delta you sure missed a great opportunity to stand and show that you would support the constitutional rights of law abiding, freedom loving Americans. — Terry (@wheeekmom) March 2, 2018

Hey man, we warned them.

From the mouths of babes, eh Delta?

Related:

BACKPEDAL alert! Delta CEO’s attempt at #2A damage control is hilariously pitiful