Delta dumping its affiliation with the NRA over pressure from the Left has been backfiring badly on the company. As it turns out, the USA Today reported that only 13 Delta passengers had taken advantage of the NRA discount, which “translates into each discount costing the airline about $3 million in tax breaks” the company lost in Georgia.

With the backlash comes the inevitable backpedal attempt:

LOL! Wow.

we were for the 2nd amendment before we were against the 2nd amendment. Is @JohnKerry running @Delta — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) March 2, 2018

Sure sounds like it, right?

LMAO they just keep digging themselves deeper. https://t.co/ulUBJLlBkT — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) March 2, 2018

We tried to warn you that virtue-signalling and/or caving to the bully mob was a bad idea guys. @Delta@thinkprogress @JuddLegum 💅 https://t.co/yrG4PzZYcR — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) March 2, 2018

they have no idea what to do now. https://t.co/3uTVCTehMP — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 2, 2018

No kidding!

Now Delta’s not making anybody happy on either side of the issue:

Then reinstate your relationship with the NRA, America’s oldest civil rights organization who provides more gun safety classes, responsible policies, and consist of millions of law-abiding Americans. Then you can say that you support the 2nd Amendment. — Kay Powe (@kay_powe) March 2, 2018

Too late. Just cancelled a $4,500 trip because of their virtue signalling. — Potato Boy 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@PotatoBoy1776) March 2, 2018

But not the Civil Rights Organization who fights for our Second Amendment Rights everyday @Delta @NRA — Kittie (@Flkittie) March 2, 2018

C'mon…don't give in!!!!!!! @Delta – Stand up for what is right! Move your HQ to New York! They'd be happy to have you!!! — Patty (@PattyThomas) March 2, 2018

Never flying delta again — Sam (@SamDoesLib) March 2, 2018

Keep spinning, Delta, you’re doin’ great! *Eye roll*