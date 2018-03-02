Delta dumping its affiliation with the NRA over pressure from the Left has been backfiring badly on the company. As it turns out, the USA Today reported that only 13 Delta passengers had taken advantage of the NRA discount, which “translates into each discount costing the airline about $3 million in tax breaks” the company lost in Georgia.

With the backlash comes the inevitable backpedal attempt:

LOL! Wow.

Sure sounds like it, right?

No kidding!

Now Delta’s not making anybody happy on either side of the issue:

Keep spinning, Delta, you’re doin’ great! *Eye roll*

