Twitter stands with women all around the world.

Right, sure they do.

Just not women who are pro-life, pro-gun, pro-Trump or who have Conservative values in general. They’d be better off being honest and saying they stand with women whose ideas and principles they agree with, otherwise, they tend to lock and suspend them.

This editor is speaking from experience … ahem.

But they came up with a cute hashtag because that’s what Twitter does, #HereWeAre.

We stand with women around the world to make their voices heard and their presence known. To bring them front and center, today and every day. Join us as we say #HereWeAre pic.twitter.com/cN2Ik6bZU8 — Twitter (@Twitter) March 4, 2018

To bring women front and center they AGREE WITH.

Fixed it for them.

You let ppl say vile, horrific things to conservative women. You don’t care. The height of hypocrisy. — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 5, 2018

Word.

Unless of course they are conservative women, then you protect their harassers. — MrsFiveO (@MrsFiveO) March 5, 2018

The jackass who has been posting disgustingly sexist tweets about Dana Loesch for days is still not suspended or locked and his tweets are still there so it’s hard for us to take Twitter seriously when they claim they stand with women.

Another woman who was suspended, for what we’re not sure.

#FreeHonkeyTonkJew

Then again, some progressive women called Twitter out as well.

I've already tried to get twitter to take notice of and action against the numerous, daily sexually and gender based abuse I have recieved, including a death threat. Twitter did nothing. The men who harass women this way using your platform are enabled by you. — JOjo (@JOjojosiejay) March 5, 2018

Yikes.

Years of enabling harassment and treating abuse claims so poorly – and now this vaguely worded, bandwagony ad with your own hashtag? This breaks my heart. — Rosemary Mosco (@RosemaryMosco) March 5, 2018

Interesting.

would be cool if you credit the woman who wrote that powerful poem…a way to stand with women is to give them credit! — Elyssa (@ElyssaK) March 5, 2018

Liars. — Las de la Intuicion (@LarisBlas) March 5, 2018

Tough crowd, Twitter.

