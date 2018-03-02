If Nancy Pelosi is anything, it’s consistent.

Consistent with sending out really bad tweets.

Consistent with reminding everyone she’s completely out of touch with the people she’s supposed to represent.

Consistent with being the gift that keeps on giving to Republicans.

Take for example her latest tweet about #ABetterDeal:

If there’s anything the last year has shown, it’s that Americans are tired of the empty pro-Middle Class rhetoric from Republicans. But Democrats? We have solid plans for #ABetterDeal. Read them here: https://t.co/xZfTyASyXP — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) March 2, 2018

Nancy is right about one thing, Americans are tired of empty, pro-Middle Class rhetoric, but she’s not right about where it’s coming from. Someone desperately needs to get this woman a mirror.

For example, does she really think Americans are tired of tax cuts?

That’s not rhetoric, Nan, that’s action.

Stop with this better deal crap! You are losing us with this!!! — Femtastic (@femtast1c) March 2, 2018

Ruh-Roh, Nancy. Seems even the Democrats are less than impressed with her latest tweet.

Sadly ‘this crap’ is really all they have.

Do these plans include supporting conservative Dan Lipinski in a solid blue district over his pro-choice, progressive opponent? Because that kinda undercuts your whole "We have substance while the other side is empty rhetoric" talking point. — Red Flag Respecter (@t_deg) March 2, 2018

Oops.

I like my lower taxes. After 80+ yaers of Democrats' buying votes, it's nice to keep a bit more of what I've earned. — RichardP (@RoxLo) March 2, 2018

We like our lower taxes too.

Stop it…democrats do not to anything but whine and sell their votes. You o not represent the people…you repesent you own bank account — mrs. robbie daly (@robbiedaly) March 2, 2018

Double ouch.

You’re better deal looks exactly like the Republican platform LOL Nancy Pelosi You are a fool! — Coco puff (@kevin_gille) March 2, 2018

This went well, Nancy.

Keep pushing your ‘better deal,’ seems your base is super into it.

Not.

