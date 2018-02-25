It’s official.

It’s time for George Takei to board the USS Enterprise and boldly go where no man has gone before because OMG he is either a complete lunatic or deliberately trying to make the rest of us crazy.

What IS it with this guy?

In Star Fleet we did not allow students and teachers to carry phasers into class. Some radical Earthlings argued we would be safer if everyone was armed, but the Vulcans pointed out that this was plainly illogical. Besides, the Klingons tried that, and it didn’t work out so well. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 24, 2018

First, there is no Star Fleet … nope. Doesn’t exist. Second, the Vulcans (if they actually EXISTED) would tell Takei his argument is not logical because he’s comparing a real situation a fake situation. Third, Klingons were the big government types looking to claim authority and basically destroying people who disagreed with their ideas, so clearly they’re modern-day Lefties.

Silly Sulu.

Dude.

RIGHT?!

We get it George, you feel like you’re starting to lose traction since it came out that you may have drugged some young model to have your way with him, but this is just pathetic.

You have OFFICIALLY LOST IT — Ghost Feet ن 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Just_Here_4Food) February 25, 2018

Officially and COMPLETELY!

Star Trek isn't real. You are getting seriously cringy. — Tek Roo (@Tek_Roo) February 25, 2018

So pithy. This is why actors ought to remain silent about these issues. Just because you can pretend to be someone else well, doesn’t make you smart. — Ronald Elliott 🇺🇸 (@Beaverman87) February 24, 2018

But phasers! Star Fleet! Spock!

In real life, evil exists, and evil people, hellbent on committing murder, will use any means possible to do their evil deeds, regardless of the law. If good men and women are to "Live long and prosper," they must defend themselves. If evildoers are going to armed, so should we. — That Sleeve Jawn 🇺🇸 (@SleeveDidIt) February 25, 2018

This is real life, Nancy.

First, Star Trek is not real. Second, if it were, they could have been able to get beamed out and transported away from the danger. Third, Star Trek Security would have actually went into the room to save the students with their phasers. Lastly, Star Trek is not real. — Beth J (@bethj8648) February 25, 2018

That’s RIGHT! It’s so not real Beth here said it twice.

Time to put the Twitter DOWN, George.

